Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Dating: ‘Sleepless’ Actor Turned On By Tom Cruise’s Ex’ New Look?

Despite their efforts of keeping their romance as private as possible, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx just can’t seem to avoid all the whispers and speculations about their relationship. Since the couple is so notoriously private, people are just picking up the crumbs to know more about them. So when the Sleepless actor reportedly shared about what he really thinks of the Dawson’s Creek star’s new look, it instantly became a headline.

Katie Holmes recently chopped her long locks off into a pixie cut and Jamie Foxx is allegedly a huge fan of it. A source revealed that the 49-year-old actor finds Katie’s short hair a “turn on” and added that “any kind of change is exciting for him and with her new haircut it’s almost like Katie’s a new woman. It’s fun and sexy, he loves it.”

In fact, the insider shared that Jamie Foxx would like to see Katie Holmes with even shorter hair. The White House Down actor then complimented his lady love by saying that short hair fits her the most because “it shows off her amazing cheekbones.”

Although Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have always been tight-lipped about their romance, their actions confirmed that they are definitely a couple and it has been going on like this for years. However, the duo may not have admitted anything about their relationship, they were rumored to have previously broken up.

Earlier reports revealed that Katie Holmes ended her romantic relationship with Jamie Foxx after Suri Cruise allegedly said that she does not want her mom to get married again. As if that’s not enough, the said report also shared that Tom Cruise will start a legal battle with his ex-wife if she decides to marry his friend and former Collateral co-star.

#intimissimionice @intimissimiofficial #Ad ???????????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Oct 6, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Despite these shocking allegations, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have proven that there is no problem in paradise. The notoriously private duo was spotted having a quiet dinner together at the time that all these breakup rumors were spreading on the internet. A gossip site reporter took a snap of the couple and shared it on social media, captioning it, “Look who I spotted on a date night @katieholmes212 @iamjamiefoxx I always heard rumours about them but never seen pictures of them until today.”

