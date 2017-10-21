Harvey Weinstein Falling Asleep During Therapy As More Women Accuse Him Of Rape And Sexual Assault

Harvey Weinstein isn’t taking rehab seriously, with reports claiming that he’s constantly falling asleep and talking on his phone during sessions, it’s been claimed.

Weinstein checked into a facility earlier this month after more than 30 women came forward claiming the Hollywood producer had made sexual advances on them, with some even going as far as to claim he had allegedly raped them.

The scandal became so big that Weinstein was fired from his position at his own firm, The Weinstein Company, with relatives urging him to check into rehab to clean up his act and get back on the right path.

However, it seems as if Harvey isn’t making the most of his time at the facility he’s staying at because, according to Page Six, the 65-year-old is in complete denial that he did anything wrong throughout his career in the filmmaking business.

While more in Hollywood, including Lupita N’yongo, continue to come out and tell their stories about their shocking encounter with Harvey Weinstein, the aging mogul is standing by his judgment that he didn’t do anything that could be deemed as wrong, a source says.

Hollywood Life continues by adding that it’s been hard trying to get Harvey to focus on his treatment plans because he’s just not taking much interest in bettering his ways — he’s in complete denial which is making the process extremely difficult.

According to the outlet’s insider, Harvey Weinstein won’t acknowledge that he allegedly has a problem and how his actions have hurt the women that claim to have been sexually assaulted by him.

One source notes how Harvey would fall asleep doing a conversation with his therapist, while another notes taking phone calls and showing more interest in other things shows that he doesn’t care much about the accusations or the things being held against him.

It seems as if, in Harvey’s mind, his power and influence in Hollywood is giving him reason to believe that his image can’t be tainted because of the women that have made challenging accusations against him.

He’s unbothered by it completely, and doesn’t seem to care about the outcome because Harvey Weinstein thinks he’ll be fine regardless, the source says.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]