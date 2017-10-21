Harvey Weinstein Falling Asleep During Therapy As More Women Accuse Him Of Rape And Sexual Assault

Harvey Weinstein isn’t taking rehab seriously, with reports claiming that he’s constantly falling asleep and talking on his phone during sessions, it’s been claimed.
Weinstein checked into a facility earlier this month after more than 30 women came forward claiming the Hollywood producer had made sexual advances on them, with some even going as far as to claim he had allegedly raped them.
The scandal became so big that Weinstein was fired from his position at his own firm, The Weinstein Company, with relatives urging him to check into rehab to clean up his act and get back on the right path.
However, it seems as if Harvey isn’t making the most of his time at the facility he’s staying at because, according to Page Six, the 65-year-old is in complete denial that he did anything wrong throughout his career in the filmmaking business.
While more in Hollywood, including Lupita N’yongo, continue to come out and tell their stories about their shocking encounter with Harvey Weinstein, the aging mogul is standing by his judgment that he didn’t do anything that could be deemed as wrong, a source says.
Hollywood Life continues by adding that it’s been hard trying to get Harvey to focus on his treatment plans because he’s just not taking much interest in bettering his ways — he’s in complete denial which is making the process extremely difficult.
When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call….i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing….i thought it would make the situation better….more professional….like an audition….i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out….I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.
According to the outlet’s insider, Harvey Weinstein won’t acknowledge that he allegedly has a problem and how his actions have hurt the women that claim to have been sexually assaulted by him.
One source notes how Harvey would fall asleep doing a conversation with his therapist, while another notes taking phone calls and showing more interest in other things shows that he doesn’t care much about the accusations or the things being held against him.
It seems as if, in Harvey’s mind, his power and influence in Hollywood is giving him reason to believe that his image can’t be tainted because of the women that have made challenging accusations against him.
He’s unbothered by it completely, and doesn’t seem to care about the outcome because Harvey Weinstein thinks he’ll be fine regardless, the source says.
