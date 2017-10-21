Nicki Minaj Supports Brother In Rape Case After Estranged Wife Claims He Sexually Assaulted Daughter

Nicki Minaj will not be blackmailed, not even by her brother’s estranged wife, Jacqueline Robinson.

According to Page Six, Jelani Maraj had been accused of having sexual intercourse with Robinson’s then 11-year-old daughter just over two years ago.

The claims and court case she filed against Maraj came just weeks after tying the knot with the brother to one of the biggest female rappers in the industry.

It’s believed that Jacqueline had approached Nicki Minaj prior to filing the case, saying that she would make the whole thing disappear if the “Starships” hitmaker was willing to pay her a whopping $25 million.

Nicki Minaj was stunned by the demand, especially since she had been the one who footed the entire bill to see her sibling tie the knot with someone he had considered the love of his life.

Sources say that Robinson is extorting Nicki Minaj with the hefty fee she’s asking her to pay in order to drop the charges against Maraj.

At this given point, and considering the supposed fact that Robinson was willing to drop the charges for $25 million, it’s being questioned how valid the mother’s accusations are regarding the rape case.

Some say there’s doubt the incident ever happened, but if that was the case, it would be hard to explain how Jelani’s DNA was reportedly found on the girl’s clothing, strongly suggesting that a sexual altercation could very likely have taken place.

Hollywood Life says that Nicki Minaj will take action and stand behind her brother in court once the case goes to trial later this year, where she will reveal how Robinson had allegedly tried to convince her into paying $25 million to leave the case once and for all.

Nicki Minaj seems confident that there is no case at all — the supposed fact that she’s planning to take stand in court would show that she’s determined to show her brother is innocent on the rape charges that are being held against him.

This could very well also explain Nicki Minaj’s reason in denying her newest album — perhaps to avoid any bad publicity jeopardizing the success of the record.

