‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Judi Evans On Bonnie Getting Exposed, Kiriakis Trio Planning Takedown

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 23 reveal that Bonnie Lockhart will be busted. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, actress Judi Evans discussed the end of her dual storyline. Look forward to everything coming to a shocking conclusion next week.

As the Inquisitr previously speculated, three members of the Kiriakis family were in on the setup to take down the doppelganger. Victor (John Aniston,) Justin (Wally Kurth,) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) are all in on it together.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Justin and Maggie bursts in on Victor and Bonnie’s wedding. The bride tries to shove them out of the door. However, that doesn’t work. That is when Victor tells the doppelganger some surprising news. She has been scammed, just like she conned everyone in Salem.

“It sucks for Bonnie. She came this close to getting what she wanted, and then this happens.”

However, the Kiriakis family are not the only ones Bonnie Lockhart has to worry about. Suddenly, Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) burst through the doors. After some forceful persuasion, Steve manages to get the truth out of Bonnie. Then, she tries to escape.

The only problem is that Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins) still wants her money. Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Sheila isn’t going to let Bonnie go without a fight. However, everyone wonders if Bonnie is masquerading as Adrienne, then where is Steve’s sister?

Shortly after that, Justin walks into Statesville Prison and is reunited with his ex-wife. The two share a kiss and get caught up in the moment.

For fans that wanted Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) and Adrienne together, it doesn’t look like that is going to happen. As head writer Ron Carlivati previously teased, the rooting interest is in Justin and Adrienne. He felt that they were the couple that had the history and that they belong together. This is a new beginning for the couple. However, now fans have to worry about what this means for Lucas Horton and his sobriety.

What do you think of what Judi Evans revealed about Bonnie Lockhart’s takedown and Adrienne Kiriakis getting rescued? Are you looking forward to Justin and Adrienne getting back together on Days Of Our Lives?

