‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Rushed To Hospital After GC Buzz Interview, ‘Philly’ Breaks Up?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of October 23 reveals some tense moments are on the way. Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) will find Victoria (Amelia Heinle) after her car crash. She will urge Victoria to go to the hospital to get checked over, but she refuses and wants to get to work.

Victoria will tell Chelsea that she is okay and just has a few bumps and bruises. According to Soap Central, Victoria makes Chelsea swear that she won’t tell anyone about her wreck. A little later, Victoria is seen in Brash & Sassy office putting on make up to try to cover her bruises from her car accident.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that major bombshells will come out in an explosive fight between Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Jason Thompson). She will finally confront Billy about hacking into the Jabot laptop and stealing information for Brash & Sassy to use.

Phyllis will rage that Billy just used her and she feels betrayed by him. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Billy fires back and suggests that he’s not the only one keeping secrets. Phyllis slaps Billy and shoves him to the floor. She’ll toss his clothes outside the front door and tell him to get out of her home. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that things could be over for “Philly.”

At GC Buzz, Victoria prepares to talk about the new men’s line. Young and the Restless spoilers state that the interview won’t go as planned. Apparently, the crash rattled Victoria, and she will become disoriented and fall to the ground.

Victoria is rushed to the hospital as her family and loved ones gather around waiting to see what’s wrong with her. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea will disclose that she had a car crash earlier in the day, but Victoria made her swear not to tell anyone. The Newmans wait for news on Victoria and pray that she will pull through the medical crisis.

The Young and the Restless features Dina (Marla Adams) in the weekly promo, as well. It suggests that Dina tries to fight back at Graham (Max Shippee). Hopefully, Jack (Peter Bergman) will find out where Graham took his mom so he can get her back to Genoa City.

You’ve got a hard hitting week of danger and seduction coming your way next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/o89GQrr83V — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) October 20, 2017

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]