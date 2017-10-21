‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars’ Spoilers: Season 3 Cast Announced

It was a special night for Drag Race fans, as RuPaul revealed the queens that are coming back for RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 3. Yes, All Stars 3 is happening beginning January 2018 and the nine queens that will be participating were announced tonight on VH1. So, who is coming back for a possible spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame? Find out the RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 3 cast below.

Before tonight’s special on VH1, they gave us some early spoilers this afternoon. Michelle Visage, one of the judges on Drag Race, went on Facebook Live and revealed the first queen to the world. The first queen returning for All Stars 3 was none other than Aja, one of the contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9.

Tonight’s special was all about RuPaul announcing the queens that would compete for the crown on All Stars 3. RuPaul had the final say in picking this cast, which is why he was there to make the big announcement. The All Stars 3 queens are right here.

BenDeLaCreme from Season 6

Milk from Season 6

Shangela from Season 2 and Season 3

Thorgy Thor from Season 8

Trixie Mattel from Season 7

Kennedy Davenport from Season 7

Aja from Season 9

Chi Chi DeVayne from Season 8

Morgan McMichaels from Season 2

This special was one hour long and consisted of announcing the queens and doing in-depth interviews with each queen. This was a chance to not only get to know more about the cast, but also take a look back and remember who these queens are.

For those that don’t remember, BenDeLaCreme was voted Miss Congeniality for Season 6. Since the show, Milk has gone on to work in a Marc Jacobs ad campaign. Shangela may have been eliminated twice before, but she is much more seasoned now and has performed on six of the seven continents. Thorgy Thor auditioned seven times for the show before finally making it onto Season 8.

Kennedy Davenport said she is the dancing diva of Texas. Chi Chi appeared during Season 8 and walked into that season carrying a trash bag. She claims to be the crawfish queen. Morgan said it is a badge of honor to have been on such an early season of the show.

The night came to an end, as RuPaul sat down with the biggest all star of them all, 10-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan. She said the girls should trust themselves and do them. Chaka has never seen a drag queen perform to one of her songs on stage. They listened to her new song, “I Love Myself,” as we took another look at all the queens. However, RuPaul ended saying there were nine queens revealed, but there should be more. Is there only nine queens or is she bad at math? It seems like more queens will be announced when the season premieres.

Y'all ready to kiki with two legends?!?! Mama @RuPaul is joined by @ChakaKhan on the #AllStars3 Cast Ruveal tonight at 8/7c on @VH1!! pic.twitter.com/WiMah1fVoZ — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 20, 2017

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 9 premieres in January 2018. What do you think of the cast?

[Featured Image by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images]