Watch South Africa Vs. Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: 3rd ODI, Tigers Fight For One Win After Tamim Injury

The Bangladesh Tigers will fight to come away with their first win in South Africa as they face the Proteas in the third and final One Day International match of their series, a match that will live stream from the coastal city of East London, South Africa, on Sunday. But the visitors will face a steep climb to salvage the series without their injured opener and star batsman Tamim Iqbal.

Tamim experienced a flare-up of the left thigh injury that kept him out of the second Test match of the two-game series that opened the Tigers’ tour of South Africa, as well as the first ODI. The Bangladesh star came back for the second ODI, but managed only 23 runs off of 25 deliveries before being retired LBW by Dwaine Pretorius.

Tamim has now returned home and will not take part in the remainder of the South Africa tour. Bangladesh lost that second ODI by 104 runs after dropping the series opener by 10 wickets, and have appeared outclassed on the unfamiliar South African pitches.

“It’s hard coming to South Africa. A lot of sub-continent sides struggled in South Africa with that extra pace and bounce,” South Africa batting coach Neil McKenzie commented. “When you are playing against South Africa away, then one or two performance is not enough. You need the whole squad to step up and play good cricket.”

To find out how to watch a live stream of the third South Africa vs. Bangladesh ODI cricket match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10 a.m. South Africa Standard Time at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa, on Sunday, October 22. In Bangladesh, that start time will be 2 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time, while for viewers in India, the game gets underway at 1:30 p.m. India Standard Time.

Cricket fans in the United States will need to get up early, or stay up late, to log in to the live stream starting at 4 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 1 a.m. Pacific.

Watch a wrap-up of the second ODI between Bangladesh and South Africa from the South African Super Sport network, in the video below.

South Africa will also be without one of their leading batsmen in the third ODI — but in the Proteas’ case, the absence will come by choice, not through injury. The team has chosen to rest opener Hashim Amla for the final game before a two-match T20 series — removing perhaps their most potent bat from the lineup. Amla is coming off three consecutive centuries going back to the second Test and has registered a total of 492 runs against Bangladesh on the current tour.

Gazi TV will live stream the third South Africa vs. Bangladesh ODI cricket match, but the live stream will be available to view in Bangladesh only.

For viewers in South Africa, a live stream of the final contest in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh will be made available by SuperSport, which may be accessed by clicking on this link.

In India, cricket fans can catch the South Africa vs. Bangladesh live stream via SonyLiv, accessible via this link.

The most reliable way to watch the South Africa vs. Bangladesh third and final ODI cricket match via live stream in the United States is through Willow TV, which is available via this YouTube link. Fans can also use the Willow app for mobile devices or on Willow TV’s own site, accessible by clicking here with a monthly subscription fee.

There are certain legal ways to watch Willow TV for free. The best bet would be the seven-day free trial of Sling TV’s International Sports Package, which includes Willow. Information on that deal can be found at this link.

[Featured Image by Frikkie Kapp/Getty Images]