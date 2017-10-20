Donald Trump Has No Remorse Over His Treatment Of Gold Star Families, Believes He ‘Won’ The Issue

Donald Trump may have endured a difficult week with allegations that he showed disrespect to the families of fallen U.S. service members, but he reportedly has no remorse over how it all went down and believes he “won” the issue.

Early this week, Trump was asked in a press conference why he had not spoken publicly about four U.S. service members killed in an ambush in Niger. Trump responded with an allegation — one that was quickly proven false — that former President Barack Obama did not make phone calls to the families of those killed in action. Trump also claimed that he called all the families of those who died in service of the United States, prompting a number of families to come forward and say that they never received a call.

The flap over the Gold Star families grew worse when Congresswoman Frederica Wilson claimed that Trump showed disrespect during a call to the mother and widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, one of those killed in Niger. Wilson claimed that Trump told the widow “he knew what he was signing up for, but I guess it hurts anyway,” leaving the widow in tears. Trump took to Twitter to call the congresswoman a liar, but the woman who raised Sgt. Johnson, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, said she was present for the phone call and confirmed that Trump did use those exact words, CNN reported.

Daily Beast: Aides and Trump confidants says Trump 'shows zero remorse' over this week, "considers the issue won".https://t.co/SKma9gjPHv — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 20, 2017

Though Donald Trump has taken bipartisan criticism for his handling of the situation and his perceived disrespect of Gold Star families, the president is apparently not remorseful of the rough week. The Daily Beast spoke to those close to the president, noting that he did not feel bad at all about the situation and still feels he “won” on the issue.

“Of course not,” a senior Trump aide replied when asked if Trump had any regrets over the controversy.

The report noted that many in the White House have grown weary of the seemingly never-ending controversies surrounding Donald Trump, especially the ones caused by the president’s indelicate nature.

“Inside the White House, aides have grown calloused to the chaos. That the president managed to turn a simple question over a botched military operation into a week-long feud with a grieving military family, all while sullying his chief of staff’s public image, didn’t register as particularly eventful given the preceding nine months of drama.”

The controversy over the treatment of the Gold Star families does not appear to be dying down, with Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, taking on Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and claiming that she is just seeking attention for herself.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]