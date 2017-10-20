Jennifer Lopez is known as Jenny from the Block, but Jennifer from the front and back (wearing yoga pants), according to a new report, is worth its weight in gold — or lattes.

Jennifer certainly knows how to make a fashion statement; she continues to shake up the sports apparel niche. Lopez is known for her “best asset,” as TMZ points out — her famous derriere — and it was on full display when she stepped out in yoga pants on Friday in her hometown.

Photographers waiting just outside a SoHo gym where she had just completed a fitness routine snapped Jennifer Lopez. The former “Fly Girl” donned a pair of grey yoga pants and looked chic while sipping on a large cup emblazoned with the Starbucks logo. TMZ‘s take on her choice in fashion was narrowly focused: less on the beverage of choice and more on her bum in the yoga pants.

“So what does J.Lo’s workout include? If it ain’t downward dog, we’re guessing it’s a ton of squats because that booty is only getting better with age. Who’s doing retirement better than A-Rod? Absolutely no one.”

Yoga pants aside, Jennifer Lopez has been on a tear as of late. The former American Idol judge recently teamed up with her longtime best friend, Leah Remini, to star in a romantic comedy, Second Act. The Kevin Can Wait actress, who recently won an Emmy trophy for her A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, is starring alongside the Shades of Blue star in the STX Entertainment feature.

Jennifer Lopez plays the role of a retail associate who re-imagines her life. Leah Remini stars as her on-screen best friend, Joan, who works with her in the Queens-based store.

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Booty in Yoga Pants https://t.co/XMn6ZMoqJZ — TMZ (@TMZ) October 20, 2017

Jennifer and Leah struck up a friendship many years ago after getting acquainted by Lopez’s then-husband, Marc Anthony. Jennifer has been a constant source of strength since Remini’s heated departure from the Scientology Church.

Jennifer Lopez shared a snap of her and Leah on Instagram with a tease of their upcoming — and “overdue” — big screen collaboration.

Every Lucy needs an Ethel. Look who is doing a movie together!! #SecondAct @stxentertainment @leahremini A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

On a personal front, Jennifer’s love life with new beau, former MLB future Hall of Famer Alex Rodriguez, has gone up a notch, according to an MSN report. Jennifer and Alex have been dating for nearly a year now and appear to be taking their relationship to the next level.

The celebrity power couple is reportedly looking for a home together, based on insider information. There’s no talk of wedding bells yet, but rumors are plentiful that A-Rod may be putting a ring on it soon.

About last night… #myhappyplace ????☺❤️ #amoramoramor A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Jennifer recently listed her lavish New York apartment for sale. The list price is a whopping $27 million. A source close to the A-list couple says Jenny and A-Rod are “looking for an apartment together for the whole family.”

Apparently, the lovebirds have decided to “blend” their families. Lopez and Rodriguez have children from previous relationships: Alex is the father to 9-year-old Ella and 12-year-old Natasha. Jennifer is a mother to 9-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David, according to the source.

“They will invest together in a new home when they find the perfect one. They are starting to make more financial decisions together. It’s nice for Jennifer to be with a man who has his own money and spends it wisely.”

The source adds that Jennifer Lopez is riding a high right now in her life and is the “happiest she has ever been.”

“She thinks the world of Alex and is very excited about their future together.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez’s yoga pants are heating up social media, and as one reader said previously, “Alex is one lucky dude.”

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]