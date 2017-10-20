Robert Pattinson Wants FKA Twigs Back Like He Did With Kristen Stewart? ‘Good Time’ Star Sees Singer As Wife

Robert Pattinson may have broken up with his girlfriend, but that doesn’t mean he does not see her as his wife. The Good Time actor and FKA twigs have been dating for three years, and it seems that time is not something they can sweep under the rug. In fact, he is reacting to this split like he did when he and Kristen Stewart first broke things off back in 2012 — he is still open to the idea of getting back together.

The 31-year-old actor has been going through a lot of changes recently. After years of trying to shed his reputation as Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter movies and as Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga, he finally got his break this autumn. His performance in his new movie, Good Time, got rave reviews from the critics, with HuffPost calling him “one of today’s most gifted performers” and the Salt Lake Tribune congratulating him for his “stunning” work.

At the same time, FKA twigs has been busy recording her new album. The couple has not been able to see each other for two months and their busy lives got the better of them, resulting in a breakup.

“He is on a press tour and she is working on her new album. And I think it’s timing,” a source said to People Magazine. “They’ve been all over the place. They have not seen each other in probably two months.”

“I think they will eventually get back together,” the source continued. “He still loves her and I think that’s the girl he wants to marry.”

This makes sense, as it was previously reported that the 31-year-old actor has been a “crying mess.” Katy Perry, who some say wanted to take their relationship out of friend zone, has been taking care of him.

“Despite being on tour, Katy makes it a point to shoot Rob a text, on a regular basis, to make sure he is not a crying mess,” a source told Metro. “Katy cares a lot about Rob, and they have a special friendship which they both appreciate.”

However, the important detail about this breakup is that FKA twigs still has the engagement ring, which means he still may see her as his future wife. The breakup, instead of a permanent split, is looking more like “taking a break.”

As Robert Pattinson is going through some shifts in his love life, his ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart seems to be getting more serious with her girlfriend. She has been dating Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell for about 11 months, and they are completely besotted with each other.

Right now, they both have some time in their busy schedules, which means they are treating themselves to spas, chill lunch dates, and sunshine on the West Coast.

Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell opt for comfort in baggy jeans while out and about in LA https://t.co/OzzAz3orRw — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 26, 2017

“The 27-year-old actress and 27-year-old model were photographed stepping out around town as a pair on a sunny Saturday afternoon (October 14) in Los Angeles,” reports Just Jared. “Kristen and Stella were seen getting their nails done at Glass Nail Spa before grabbing some healthy looking juice drinks and heading to the Kate Somerville Spa.”

Do you think Robert Pattinson will try to get back together with FKA twigs like he did when he broke up with Kristen Stewart? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]