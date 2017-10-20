Is Meghan King Edmonds Pregnant? ‘RHOC’ Star Is Preparing For Baby ‘Number Two’

Meghan King Edmonds is ready to further expand her family with husband Jim Edmonds. In fact, during a new interview, the Real Housewives of Orange County star has revealed her plans to have four or five more children with the former MLB star.

“I’m so obsessed with motherhood,” Meghan King Edmonds revealed to Entertainment Tonight on October 20.

Meghan King Edmonds married Jim Edmonds in 2014 and welcomed their first child, daughter Aspen, in November of last year. Right away, Edmonds contemplated leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County to focus solely on raising her daughter. However, upon further thought, Edmonds decided that she should have something to do outside of being a mom. As she explained, she quickly began missing her friends when they weren’t filming and realized she shouldn’t give up her personal career endeavors, which also include numerous businesses.

Throughout the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Meghan Kind Edmonds was seen going through the process of in-vitro fertilization as Jim Edmonds tended to his career in St. Louis and while the experience was quite grueling, Edmonds says she will do it again without hesitation.

Continuing on to Entertainment Tonight, Meghan King Edmonds revealed that her husband didn’t initially think she would take to parenting so naturally.

“Jimmy was like, ‘Oh, yeah. Well, wait ’til you have one,’ and now I have one and I’m like, ‘OK, can we have, like, four more?’ He’s like, ‘Oh my god, you weren’t supposed to say that!’ So I’m, like, really working on No. 2,” she confirmed.

Then, after conceiving her second child, Meghan King Edmonds said she’ll be ready for a few more.

A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

In other Meghan King Edmonds news, the reality star’s stepdaughter, Hayley Edmonds, was recently involved in the Las Vegas shooting. As fans may have seen, both Meghan King Edmonds and her husband, Jim Edmonds, shared the news on their Instagram pages and Hayley spoke of the horrifying ordeal as well.

As Meghan King Edmonds revealed in her post, Hayley Edmonds was attending the Jason Aldean concert on Sunday, October 1 and fled with her friends when the gunfire shot from the Mandalay Bay hotel began. Luckily, she and her friends were all physically unharmed.

To see more of Meghan King Edmonds, her family, and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]