‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Tessa Is Mariah’s True Love — Cait Fairbanks Opens Up About Lesbian Story

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that the CBS soap opera is going full steam ahead with the Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) love story. Y&R viewers have expressed mixed reactions about the lesbian storyline, but the network feels it is an important issue to bring awareness.

Cait Fairbanks revealed in an interview with Soap Opera Digest that The Young and the Restless hired her specifically to play out a same-sex romance storyline. It will play out over the course of a year and will lead up to Mariah revealing that Tessa is her true love.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Fairbanks discovered at her audition that she would have a warm and friendly relationship with Mariah that would lead to an open and honest lesbian relationship. Cait explained that if the storyline is done right, it could bring awareness to other young adults who struggle with their sexual orientation. She added that it is an important topic for soap operas to address in their storylines. Fairbanks added that it could be a complicated mess of emotions when someone who has been in heterosexual relationships admits they have feelings for someone of the same sex. It’s only natural that they may even try to deny those feelings.

Today on #YR, Tessa and Mariah go looking for trouble and Hilary surprises Devon. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/prrDGeYWxG pic.twitter.com/x6Y9Ku4ajq — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 29, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that when Tessa and Mariah shared their first kiss, they didn’t rehearse it beforehand. The producers wanted the kiss to appear natural and awkward. Fairbanks added that the whole Y&R cast has been incredibly supportive of her and Grimes about the controversial storyline.

While Tessa isn’t ready to dive into a romance with Mariah, she won’t be able to push her feelings away forever. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Tessa has had a rough life and didn’t want to do anything that would ruin her relationship with Noah (Robert Adamson).

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that during November sweeps, Tessa and Mariah will share another steamy kiss. The question is, will it lead to something further? If so, what will happen in their relationships with Devon (Bryton James) and Noah?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]