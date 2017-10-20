‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Fires Agent Amid Teen Sex Abuse Claims

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has parted ways with his talent agency in the aftermath of allegations that his former agent acted inappropriately with other clients. Wolfhard, who plays teen squad member Mike Wheeler on the Netflix hit, has fired agent Tyler Grasham of Los Angeles-based APA Agency after claims that the agent acted inappropriately and sexually assaulted young male aspiring actors, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Grasham, a prominent agent at APA who also reps The Goldbergs star Hayley Orrantia, is currently on leave from the agency. APA told THR the firm takes the allegations very seriously and an investigation is pending.

Wolfhard’s exit from APA comes on the heels of filmmaker Blaise Godbe Lipman’s detailed allegation of abuse he endured as a teen aspiring actor, which he first kept anonymous in a #metoo post on Facebook. According to Variety, Lipman revealed that an unnamed agent got him drunk at age 17 and sexually assaulted him. The now 28-year-old filmmaker later updated followers to reveal that his alleged abuser had sent him a “poke” message after his post on the social media site, despite the fact that they weren’t connected on Facebook and hadn’t had any contact in 10 years. At that point, Lipman named names.

“Was his poke passive aggressive?” Lipman wrote.

“An abuser making himself known, a quiet threat? An admission of guilt with a smirky, ‘just try me’? I don’t know and I don’t care. It felt gross. And it was the tipping point that made me want to open up in a real frank way. His name is Tyler Grasham, an agent at APA Agency.”

According to Indiewire, Grasham deleted his Facebook page and Instagram profile within hours of Lipman’s allegations as another actor came forward with allegations against him. In addition to Wolfhard and Orrantia, the APA agent also represented Pretty Little Liars star Keegan Allen.

At age 14, Finn Wolfhard was Grasham’s highest-profile client. On the heels of his recent role as Mike in Stranger Things Season 2 and Richie Tozier in the big screen blockbuster It, Finn is currently filming the movie Dog Days with Eva Longoria and Adam Pally.

Finn Wolfhard soared to massive success last fall with the release of the surprise ’80s-set hit Stranger Things on Netflix. Finn has not yet signed with a new agency, but he will likely attract the biggest names in the business ahead of the show’s second season, which is set to premiere Oct. 27 on the streaming site. A spokesperson for Wolfhard declined to comment to Variety on what the actor’s plans for representation will be.

You can see Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things below.

[Featured Image by Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix]