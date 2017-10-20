Dakota Johnson Embraces Bicoastal Dating Life With Chris Martin And Jon Hamm, Not Jamie Dornan

It may be cuffing season, but Dakota Johnson loves her dating life right now. Fifty Shades actress embraced her romantic opportunities in both New York and Los Angeles and used her jet-set lifestyle to blend the two seamlessly together. With Chris Martin in Los Angeles and Jon Hamm in New York, there seems to be no lack of excitement for the 28-year-old actress.

Unlike her Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan, who has two daughters with his wife, Amelia Warner, Dakota Johnson has been single for a while. Even the last relationship she was in with Matthew Hitt had been so on-and-off that the fans didn’t know whether she was in a relationship or not.

But it looks like her life is about to get exciting again with all these dating opportunities. Earlier in October, in a span of a week, she was seen out on a date with Jon Hamm of Mad Men and Chris Martin of the band. Coldplay.

Something that these men have in common is that they are much older than Dakota, and they have both been married. Jon Hamm is 46 years old, and Chris Martin is 40, which means that there is more than a decade gap between them and the Hollywood starlet.

The dates that she went on with these men were very different in style as well. With Jon, Dakota spent two hours chatting over wine, and with Chris, she gave into the SoCal vibe by going out for fresh sushi.

Since then, the 28-year-old actress has not been seen with either man. At first, it looked like she was feeling more for her West Coast-based partner, as she was “cozy, laughing and affectionate,” with him, but the latest sightings of her have been back in New York.

“The 28-year-old Fifty Shades Darker star left the New York City bookshop on Wednesday (October 18) carrying Lemn Sissay’s “Gold from the Stone: New and Selected Poems,” David Foster Wallace’s “Infinite Jest,” and a Truman Capote work,” reports Just Jared.

It looks like she really feels that the autumn is for reading!

The rumor has it that the Mad Men star is besotted with the daughter of Melanie Griffith.

“Jon thinks the world of Dakota and seems to be quite taken with her. He’s been pursuing her and has been really enjoying her company,” a source said according to News18. “It’s still early days but Jon has made it clear that he wants to settle down with someone soon. He has been actively looking for a girlfriend because he absolutely hates being single.”

But that eagerness does not seem to be reciprocated by Dakota.

“She’s enjoying their dates, but she’s told friends she’s just not sure he’d be the right person to settle down with and she’s aware that that’s what he wants,” the source continued. “He’s very keen but she’s taking her time.”

The fact that she is back in the Big Apple but has not been spotted on a date with Jon may show that she wants to take things slowly. And also keep Chris Martin in the loop.

As a matter of fact, the real reason that Dakota is in New York is to celebrate the opening of the first Intimissimi store in the US.

