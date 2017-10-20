Who Is Scottie Pippen’s Wife Larsa Pippen? Her Rapper Future Connection, And His Net Worth

NBA star Scottie Pippen’s relationship with wife Larsa Pippen has had some much-publicized ups and downs, with the controversies surrounding their marriage making headlines. Last year, for example, reports surfaced that she had allegedly cheated on him with rapper Future. The scandal threatened to break up their marriage. They were soon headed for divorce.

About Her

Larsa Pippen has been married to Scottie Pippen for 20 years, and they have four kids together. She was born on July 6, 1974, and has starred on The Real Housewives of Miami TV Show. On her relationship with Future, and how they met, she was one of the guests at his Haute Living party last year. They got to know each other then and began spending time together. The cheating incident is alleged to have left Scottie devastated. They soon after reconciled, but their relationship has been on the rocks since. Just last month, he apparently kicked her out, forcing her to crash at a friend’s place. This is as reported by BET. They are presently back together again.

According to the latest news, he is having trust issues and fears she could easily go back to Future if things don’t work out. This is considering that he was making moves to get her attention when the couple was separated.

What a difference a year makes… https://t.co/DVszGLrNJk — New York Post (@nypost) October 20, 2017

According to Hollywood Life, Scottie is justifiably very jealous when it comes to Future. The worst seems to be over, and Scottie and Larsa are currently spending a lot of time together. They have also moved to Los Angeles in a bid to support their son’s basketball career. The move has helped them strengthen their bond as a family.

His Net Worth

Scottie Pippen has a net worth of about $110 million. This is based on his salary over the years as an NBA player. He rose to prominence in the 90s, while playing alongside Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls. A significant portion of his earnings can be attributed to endorsement deals from companies such as Right Guard, McDonald’s, Mr. Submarine, Nike, Coca-Cola, and Zipplin. His outstanding defensive skills earned him an NBA All-Defensive Team spot for ten consecutive years.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Haute Living]