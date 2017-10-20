‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Saves Sally From A Halloween Nightmare, Feelings Grow Deeper

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of October 23 reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will have to deal with some drama. Sally will have to fend off Shirley’s (Patrika Darbo) terrible advice on how to steal Liam from Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Shirley suggests that Sally just needs a rich, handsome man in her life since Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) left to be with Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey).

Shirley will try to push Sally to make a move on Liam during the week of October 23. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Shirley will insist that Liam and Sally make the perfect couple, suggesting that he isn’t happy with his current wife, Steffy.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sally will likely dismiss Shirley’s pushy advice. She won’t want to break up a marriage and believes that Liam is a happily married man. However, there is a chance she could listen to Shirley and act on her attraction to Liam.

Several months ago, Shirley convinced Sally it was a good idea to steal the Forresters designs. At first, Sally dismissed the idea, but as time passed, she began to believe that the plan could work. Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember how well that turned out —Sally almost spent time in prison for it.

Liam makes it crystal clear to Sally that their trip is strictly business. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/SsyFtUxvbW #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ihFoyLAgwU — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 9, 2017

According to Soap Central, Liam rushes to save Sally from a Halloween nightmare. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers don’t explicitly state what happens, but it will probably be related to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and his quest for the building to build his hideous skyscraper.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sally would love a chance at romance with Liam, but isn’t willing to break up a marriage to make it happen. The B&B spoilers suggest that Liam will be forced to save Sally from danger and it could lead to Liam admitting he has feelings for the red-headed beauty. Steffy and Liam’s marriage is on the rocks after his fall out with Bill. It’s not a huge stretch to assume that Liam and Sally could bond over another life or death experience.

Would you like to see Sally and Liam together?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]