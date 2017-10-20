Unsuspecting ‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Pranked At NY Comic Con In Hilarious Video

New York Comic Con was two weeks ago, and video has just been released of an extensive prank played on unsuspecting Star Wars fans.

The event lacked a Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel, but the folks at Lucasfilm/Disney made sure to leave their mark on the big apple. An elaborate museum was set up, displaying props from the upcoming Last Jedi film.

Before entering the museum, fans had their pictures taken (which they could purchase) displaying themselves as members of the Resistance. After a fair amount of fans were in the museum, the white lights quickly faded to an eerie red, causing most visitors to lock in place.

Shocked and confused faces took over the crowd, and within seconds, photos of their faces were displayed throughout the museum on monitors. They were being called out as members of the Resistance. It appeared they were being hunted by the First Order, and bounties were placed on them.

Stormtroopers began to roll into the museum hunting for these rebels. Fans were laughing as they were being chased, despite seeming a little freaked out. Soon after, members of the Resistance broke into the museum to rescue their spy brothers. BB-8 even rolled in to make a special appearance.

This Star Wars Comic Con stunt is incredibly entertaining https://t.co/muPAtKLWy8 pic.twitter.com/JE74LcS43y — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) October 20, 2017

As the Resistance members tried to shuffle their spies out, a major player made an appearance. Kylo Ren himself appeared behind electronic doors and had fans gasping at his presence.

This is where things got a little more physical. Snoke’s apprentice appeared to choke a member of the Resistance from across the room. When Kylo Ren lifted his arm, the resistance member was lifted up on the wall and then thrown down when he released his fist.

He then blasted a display case and fellow actor across the room by just moving his hand. It seems the workers behind the scenes wanted this prank to be as authentic as possible.

Other Resistance members were able to sneak out fans through secret passageways to safety.

Gizmodo notes this was a one-time skit at NYCC; many fans just went through the museum normally and carried on with their day.

Naturally, most of the fans recorded the whole thing on their smartphones. You can check out the prank video below.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres on December 15.

