Watch Yankees Vs. Astros Game 6 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Game Time, & ALCS Odds

On Friday night, baseball fans get to watch the Yankees vs. Astros Game 6 live streaming online or on television as New York tries to punch their ticket to the World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers have already gained entry as the National League representative but can a young group of rising stars propel the Yankees to take the AL spot? Here’s a look at tonight’s ALCS Game 6, including matchup odds, game time, television channel, and the Yankees vs. Astros live stream online feed options available.

After starting this American League Championship Series down 0-2 to the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees have now won three-straight games to take a 3-2 series lead. As ESPN reported, their latest win, a 5-0 shutout in Game 5, saw young stars Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, and Greg Bird all step up. The trio racked up four of the teams five RBI, with shortstop Didi Gregorius providing the fifth. Judge picked up his sixth RBI of the series, with Sanchez grabbing his fifth. One of those came on a seventh-inning home run, a solo shot that was his first homer of the series. It now appears that momentum is on the underdog team’s side, but that could change tonight based on who the Astros send to the mound.

The formula for Houston’s success has been seen in their first two games; both 2-1 wins at home. In Game 2, it was ace Justin Verlander pitching for nine innings and striking out 13 during the game. He limited the visitors to just five hits and one run, as his team received two RBI from Carlos Correa in the win. Verlander will be back on the mound for Game 6, which is a “must-win” situation for his team. The Astros will hope for their acquisition to pay dividends once again and keep the Yankees’ bats at bay. New York will also send one of their aces, Luis Severino, out for the start.

A report on Friday from Vegas Insider lists the Houston Astros as -144 favorites to win on their home field. The Yankees are +134 on the moneyline as underdogs. A $100 bet on New York would pay out $134 to the winners if the Yankees win Game 6 to get into the MLB World Series tonight. The website also lists the over/under runs total at 7.5 runs for the complete game tonight. Fans may consider that under is merely based on which pitchers will be on the mound in Houston.

Tonight’s ALCS Game 6 featuring the New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros will begin at 8:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Live game coverage will be shown on television on Fox Sports 1 channel. Cable and satellite subscribers who currently have Fox Sports 1 can also use their Fox Sports Go website or any compatible apps to watch the game on a live streaming feed. This could be restricted or have blackouts in certain regions.

Another option to watch the Yankees vs. Astros live streaming online is by using the SlingTV service. This monthly subscription service offers live streaming TV channel packages. Customers can sign up for a one-week free trial at the Sling.com website and choose the “Sling Orange” channel package, which includes FS1, FS2, TNT, USA, and many other great channels to enjoy live streaming or on-demand content from for the next week.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]