‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Has Second Thoughts, Bill, Brooke, & Steffy Love Triangle?

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of October 23 reveal that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) starts to have second thoughts about ending her marriage to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). However, Bill has started having feelings for his son, Liam’s (Scott Clifton) wife, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). It could create an action-packed love triangle.

According to Soap Central, Brooke starts having second thoughts about her marriage. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she wonders if she may have jumped the gun and ended her marriage prematurely. After all, Brooke knew what she was getting into when she agreed to marry Dollar Bill.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke misses her stallion and considers “living with” Bill’s shady business dealings. She knows that Bill adores her and would never knowingly hurt her. However, ordering the Spectra building to be destroyed still makes her stomach turn. She wonders if Bill would have felt bad if Sally (Courtney Hope) had died in the fire.

Bill’s marriage is in serious trouble. His attraction to Steffy is getting stronger every day. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill begins to wonder if he would get along better with Steffy than his own wife.

On Friday’s Bold and the Beautiful episode, Bill told Liam that Steffy has been a great friend to him and really knows how to calm him down. At the time, Liam didn’t think anything of the remark, but it planted the seed that Bill and Steffy may sleep together and create a huge love triangle between Steffy, Liam, Brooke, and Bill.

Bold and the Beautiful viewers expect Steffy and Bill to hit the sheets in the next couple of weeks. They seem to enjoy each other’s company and understand each other. Brooke has shut Bill out of her life as she ponders what she wants to do.

Liam and Steffy’s marriage isn’t doing much better, either. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy is upset with her husband for offering so much support to Sally, a person who has gone out of her way to steal from the Forresters.

It seems to be leading up to a huge love triangle and could result in a new super couple of Bill and Steffy. Do you think Steffy and Bill will hit the sheets? Do you believe that Bill wants to put the whole blackmail behind them and run Spencer’s Publications with Liam?

