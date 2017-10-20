Jenelle Evans Fuels Pregnancy Rumors With Mermaid Photo Shoot On The Beach [Photos]

Jenelle Evans participated in a mermaid-themed photo shoot in Malibu on Thursday afternoon and shared a number of photos from the shoot with her many fans and followers on Instagram.

Following rumors of a pregnancy, which first hit the web due to what appeared to be a baby bump photo shared by the Teen Mom 2 star on Snapchat earlier this week, Jenelle Evans posed in a mermaid tail and skimpy bra as she laid in the sand and on the rocks as photographers snapped her photo.

On October 20, Radar Online shared a report with the title, “Whoa Baby! Jenelle Evans Shows Off Bump In Sexy Bikini Photos Amid Pregnancy Bombshell.” Around the same time, Jenelle Evans shared a couple of photos herself.

“Behind the scenes for [Project Mermaids],” Jenelle Evans wrote in the caption of her October 19 photos, which were taken at the El Matador Beach, Malibu.

Jenelle Evans is currently in Los Angeles to film the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion special with her co-stars and husband David Eason, who she married at the end of last month. As fans well know, Evans and her husband already share a total of five children, including eight-month-old Ensley Jolie, who they share. As for their older children, Evans is mom to eight-year-old Jace and three-year-old Kaiser, while Eason is dad to Maryssa and Kaden.

Jenelle Evans also shared another photo from the beach, along with the hash tag, “No Photoshop.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have their hands full with their blended family at the moment, but that doesn’t mean that the reality star isn’t open to the idea of another pregnancy. In fact, she and her now-husband addressed the possibility of having another child during an episode of Teen Mom 2 earlier this year. As fans may recall, Eason was hoping Evans would have another child with them before they wed, while Evans insisted that she wanted to get married before adding any more children to their family.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]