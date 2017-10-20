‘Trump Is Mentally Ill’: North Korean Officer Explains Why He Is Confident Pyongyang Will Win War Against U.S.

In a report by NBC News, an unnamed officer in the North Korean army explained why he and other men of the Korean People’s Army were confident that their country would win a war against the U.S. According to the officer, victory is assured for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in any conflict with the U.S. — conventional or nuclear — because President Donald Trump is “mentally ill.”

The officer was interviewed by NBC’s Keir Simmons during a recent visit to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North Korea and South Korea.

The NBC News report noted that although the zone is described as “demilitarized,” it is in reality far from being a demilitarized zone. Every day, armed soldiers glare at each from across the boundary lines.

NBC News’ Simmons met a North Korean lieutenant colonel in the zone who took them around.

“Our exchange with the North Korean lieutenant colonel reveals why the two sides so close at this border are so far apart,” Simmons noted.

The DPRK military officer was asked what he thought of President Donald Trump and why he thought his country could win a war against the U.S.

“Trump is mentally ill. If there is a war with America, we will win.”

Simmons was also allowed to gain rare access to residents of Pyongyang, the capital city of North Korea, although he was escorted and watched closely by government agents. Pyongyang is currently on heightened alert for war after Trump and Kim Jong-Un exchanged fiery rhetoric in the past weeks.

Simmons found that the mood among Korean citizens about the prospects of war with the U.S. was sanguine. A citizen explained patiently that the North Korean people were prepared to confront the U.S.

“If the U.S. Army Force embark on the war, we will fight back,” he said.

The latest report comes after a top North Korean official said that the U.S. would have to accept the DPRK’s status as a nuclear power because the country has no plans to hold talks on the issue.

Donald Trump may visit the DMZ near North Korea’s border: report https://t.co/nGPLJQLaM8 — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) October 10, 2017

Choe Son-hui, the director-general of the North American Department of the country’s foreign ministry, said during the 2017 Non-proliferation Conference in Moscow that North Korea “is not planning to hold talks on nuclear weapons and the US has to get along with the DPRK’s nuclear status.”

INSIDE NORTH KOREA: Reporting from the DMZ, @KeirSimmons​ says that Trump's rhetoric is having a profound effect. More on @NBCNightlyNews. pic.twitter.com/4wK0UscGVT — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 19, 2017

According to Choe, North Korea was forced to start its nuclear program because the country is “living with a constant nuclear threat from the US.”

However, Choe insisted that although the country has developed nuclear weapons, and ballistic missiles to deliver them, it will deploy only in response to U.S. threat.

“Our nuclear response will be directed at the US and won’t target any other country,” Choe said.

Choe’s comments came soon after the country’s foreign ministry promised an “unimaginable strike at an unimaginable time” that would reduce the U.S to “ashes and darkness.”

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]