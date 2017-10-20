‘Destiny 2’ Trials Of The Nine Put On Hold For Two Weeks Due To Emote Glitch

Destiny 2 players hoping to get some Trials of the Nine action in this weekend or next will have to find something else to do. Bungie is putting the weekly multiplayer event on hold while an emote glitch that allowed an exploit is fixed for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and soon-to-be-released PC version. of the shooter.

A glitch with the “Bureaucratic Walk” emote was discovered by Destiny 2 players last week and popularized over the past couple of days. The glitch allows players to phase through almost any wall in the game like the infamous Simpson’s meme of Homer walking backward into a bush. While funny to use in social spaces like the Tower or PVE events, it can be used to gain a competitive advantage in the Crucible and Trials of the Nine.

Bungie has elected to postpone Trials of the Nine until November 3 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC while it investigates and deploys a fix. While it may seem odd to cancel the event because of one emote, it is possible the developers are either investigating or have discovered the glitch goes further than just the single emote.

This isn’t the first Destiny 2 event to be delayed by a glitch. The Prestige version of the Leviathan raid was pushed back one week due to an exploit that made defeating Emperor Calus easier. Bungie ultimately decided to release the harder raid this past Wednesday anyway with the caveat that any teams caught using the exploit would not be in the running for the “World’s First” title.

Unfortunately, the team awarded the “World First” title to for completing the Prestige Raid appears to have used a different exploit Bungie wasn’t monitoring. One of the players was caught on stream using the “Coil Glitch” to gain extra heavy ammo in the fight against Calus.

There is still no word when the Leviathan raid glitch will be fixed or the “Coil Glitch” either. It’s possible both could be addressed when Bungie deploys the update to fix the “Bureaucratic Walk” emote glitch the first week of November.

In the meantime, Bungie will have its hands full with the launch of Destiny 2 on the PC next Tuesday. The game is already available to download from the Blizzard Battle.net app and Bungie has shared the following schedule of what post-campaign activities will be available when.

October 24 – Nightfall Normal Mode, Prestige Mode, Guided Games

November 1 – Raid Normal Mode

November 3 – Trials of the Nine

November 7 Raid Prestige Mode, Raid Guided Games

