Scheana Marie’s Split Was A ‘Mutual Decision,’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Wants To Focus On Her Career

Scheana Marie has moved on from her romance with Robert Parks-Valletta in an effort to focus solely on her career.

Following the actor’s Instagram announcement, which confirmed their breakup earlier this week, a source spoke out about the now ex-couple’s decision to part ways, claiming the breakup was mutual.

“It was a mutual decision,” a source told People magazine on October 19.

According to the insider, Scheana Marie and her ex-boyfriend still love and care for one another but because of their differing schedules, they haven’t been able to spend much time together in recent weeks. As fans of the reality star may have noticed, Scheana Marie have been enjoying a number of vacations with her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Brittany Cartwright, while Robert Parks-Valletta traveled to Italy for a vacation without her.

“It made the most sense to give each other some breathing room for now,” the source continued.

While Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta are no longer dating, the insider said that their feelings for one another haven’t changed and they never fell out of love with one another. Instead, they decided that they both needed to prioritize their career and continue to wish each other the best.

As for the future, a reunion is a real possibility. As People magazine’s insider explained, their goal is to remain in one another’s lives and to be with one another “in the long haul.” So, in the meantime, as they cool off their romance to focus on their careers, they are talking every day and spending time with one another when they are in the same town at the same time.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta went public with their romance earlier this year after the Vanderpump Rules star split from ex-husband Mike Shay. A short time later, the now-ex-couple embarked on a number of vacations to places including Big Bear, Hawaii, and Amsterdam.

They’ve also been seen in San Francisco, where Parks-Valletta has reportedly been working for the past couple of months.

For more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.

