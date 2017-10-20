‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Alison Sweeney Previews Sami Brady Finding Out The Truth About Will Horton

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Sami Brady is a loose cannon and is about to explode. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Alison Sweeney discussed her character. She also previewed what to expect after finding out the truth about Will Horton (Chandler Massey.)

Alison Sweeney realizes that Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) is interrogating Dr. Rolf (William Utay) at the Salem Inn. She is not rational and goes straight toward the hotel room.

“All these rumors about whether or not Will is alive have really built up to make Sami capable of anything.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Sami takes matters into her own hands. She grabs Hope’s gun and points it at Dr. Rolf’s head.

“Sami is a loose cannon, and she really will pull the trigger, and he knows that about her.”

That is when part of the truth is exposed. Cracking under the pressure, Dr. Rolf admits going into the morgue after Will Horton’s death. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that he brought Will back to life. However, he insists that he isn’t worth for Stefano DiMera (formerly Joseph Mascolo). He also claims that the body in Will’s coffin doesn’t belong to Sami’s son.

Before Sami or Hope can get any more information out of him, Dr. Rolf kills himself with a cyanide pill.

“Sami feels like there goes her chance of getting the truth from him and getting more information. And Hope rightfully blames Sami for losing their best lead and witness. But I think Sami is very [much] like, ‘Let’s move on. We’ve got to figure something else out now.'”

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 23 reveal that Hope Brady responds by arresting Sami. Alison Sweeney’s character is shocked. She didn’t think through the consequences of her actions. However, in Hope’s mind, not only did Sami let a good lead kill himself, but Sami also stole her gun.

Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) receives a call from Sami Brady asking him to bail her out of jail. As for her thoughts about Will Horton, she is now convinced that he could be alive. This will really jumpstart what happens next on the NBC soap opera.

However, now there are more questions than there are answers. This is going to lead some Salemites on a journey to Memphis. Hopefully, they will be able to find some answers – and Will Horton – while on their road trip.

Sami is BACK in Salem tomorrow! To celebrate her #DAYS homecoming, @alisweeney is taking over @yahooentertainment today. Head over to their page to check it out! A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Oct 12, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

What do you think of what Alison Sweeney revealed about Sami Brady on Days of Our Lives? What do you think is the truth regarding Will Horton?

