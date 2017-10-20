It sounds like Martha Stewart is taking a break from her feud with Gwyneth Paltrow, and Real Housewives of New York Tom D’Agostino is moving on from his battle with former Countess Luann De Lesseps, all to throw mud at each other over a pie plate. Really, it’s all about a pie plate — or pie dish as D’Agostino is calling it. It seems that Martha Stewart baked D’Agostino a pie as a thank you, and he won’t return her pie dish, which is Martha Stewart’s “favorite apple pie dish.” But Tom D’Agostino seems to have his knickers in a twist much more than Martha Stewart, and like most fights, they are talking about pie when it obviously is about deeper issues for D’Agostino and Martha Stewart.

This year has been rough for Tom D’Agostino, even before he started mixing it up with Martha Stewart. And who could blame him for still being a bit raw and wanting to lash out? In less than a year, D’Agostino got married and is now divorcing Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps, and he has been dragged through the mud on the RHONY show and reunion show as dishonest and a cheater. From even before Tom and Luann got married on New Year’s Eve 2016, the ladies of RHONY kept telling Luann that Tom D’Agostino, who was still a bachelor at 50, was seeing other women behind her back.

Around the time of their split, a Real Housewives fan snapped a shot of Tom and allegedly one of his exes, a woman named Missy, at the hotel and restaurant where he had been meeting other women during his engagement to Luann.

“TAKE OFF YOUR MICS: TOM & MISSY SPOTTED DINING 2GTHR ON UPPER EAST SIDE. Has he no shame? At the Regency in front of everybody?!? Thx to my ~anonymous source~ for sending.”

The battle between Martha Stewart and former Countess Luann de Lesseps’ ex Tom D’Agostino began innocently with a photo shoot for New York Magazine. Martha Stewart was part of a piece where famous New Yorkers go back and visit their starter apartments in the city, and as it happens, Tom D’Agostino lives in Martha’s starter apartment — or at least the apartment Martha Stewart says was her apartment. But Tom D’Agostino is said to have smelled a rat.

Sources close to Tom D’Agostino refer to Martha Stewart’s part in the article as “a caper,” and that something was odd from the beginning, as nobody contacted D’Agostino before Martha Stewart just showed up at his apartment, asking the doorman to ring her up.

“I know this sounds weird, but Martha Stewart is downstairs and she wants to look at your apartment.”

“Team Tom” now says that Martha Stewart admitted to him that she hadn’t lived in the apartment, but stayed there one summer. They believe that the whole thing is payback for a public spat with Luann de Lesseps from 2015 after Stewart reportedly called RHONY “lowbrow.”

When the New York Magazine issue hit newsstands, Tom D’Agostino reportedly took offense at some of the comments Martha Stewart made about his recent remodel that seemed tinged with snark.

“It was very beautiful and light-filled and airy — and all white, the way it was meant to be. Now it’s much more enclosed and dark! And it’s more masculine now. I mean, he’s a bachelor now, isn’t he?”

But things really hit the fan when it came to the pie dish. Martha Stewart says that to thank Tom D’Agostino, she baked him an apple pie and delivered it to him in her “favorite apple-pie dish,” which D’Agostino has not returned. A D’Agostino source says that it was a cheap Pyrex pie dish, and they tried to return it. Martha Stewart and her people disagree.

Friends of Tom D’Agostino were reportedly threatening to “expose the story” of Martha Stewart, her revenge on de Lesseps, and the Pyrex pie dish, and say a Martha Stewart “lackey” said that they wouldn’t really think of going public with a Martha Stewart story.

“You wouldn’t dare drag Martha’s name through the mud!”

But it seems that someone close to D’Agostino did go public to drag Martha Stewart, and they contacted Page Six — anonymously of course.

Martha Stewart insists she lived in Tom D’Agostino’s apartment in the 60s when it was $125 a month. Other celebs who did this look back at their salad days for New York Magazine were Whoopi Goldberg and Matthew Broderick, so it was not a conspiracy Martha Stewart cooked up with New York Magazine.

But it sounds like pie plate-gate will continue, though Martha Stewart has not yet chosen to comment.

Do you think that Martha Stewart would go after Tom D’Agostino to win a squabble she had with his ex, RHONY star Luann de Lesseps, back in 2015? Do you believe Martha Stewart even owns “cheap Pyrex pie dishes”?

