‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Patient 6 Threatens Sam And Jason’s New Life — Stone Cold To Claim His Family?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the week of October 23 reveal Jason (Billy Miller) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) are anxious to begin their new, worry-free life, but with Patient 6 (Steve Burton) in Port Charles, their life is about to change. Patient 6 wants to reclaim his life, but with Miller’s Jason married to his wife, Sam, he isn’t sure what to do.

Patient 6 is shocked when the realizes that someone who looks completely different than him has his friends and loved ones calling him Jason Morgan. General Hospital spoilers suggest that it confuses Patient 6, and he isn’t sure what to do next.

General Hospital spoilers state that Patient 6 begins to worry if his presence in Port Charles could put Sam in harm’s way. He knows he needs to proceed very carefully before showing up to reclaim his life.

According to Soap Opera Digest, multiple people in Jason’s life have noticed their phone was tapped. They aren’t sure what to make of it, but they suspect it may be connected to Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) mob connection and his desire to leave the criminal lifestyle.

General Hospital spoilers state that Sonny begins to speculate that the government is trying to find out what his activities are so they can form a case against him. Another theory Carly (Laura Wright) brings up is it could be Sonny’s enemies trying to decide if he’s playing with them or really trying to get out of the business.

The longer he lingers in the shadows, the harder it is to hide from his past. An exciting, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/UAiUXQL29N — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 19, 2017

In light of the wiretapping situation, Jason considers forgoing the party he and Sam planned for the launch of his their new company, Aurora Media. General Hospital spoilers state that Jason feels uneasy about the situation and doesn’t want to be apart of any more violence. However, Sam thinks the party is a good idea and points out they can’t run and hide everytime they feel threatened.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Jason goes along with Sam’s party plans despite having reservations about it. GH spoilers reveal that the week of October 23 will be a big week for Patient 6 as he will reinsert himself back into life in Port Charles. It won’t take long for people in PC to start talking about a man that has Jason’s old face. Sonny, Carly, Sam, Jason, and Patient 6 are all on a collision course.

Will Sam and Jason run into Patient 6 next week?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]