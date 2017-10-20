Wendy Williams Allegedly Fired Staff Over Leaked Allegations Of Husband Cheating

Wendy Williams allegedly fired a number of staff members from her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, after reportedly discovering that some of her co-workers were the ones who leaked the bombshell story of her husband supposedly having a 10-year affair.

According to reports, Williams supposedly recently discovered that a few of her staff members were responsible for a story Daily Mail published last month which alleged that her husband, Kevin Hunter, had been cheating on her for a decade.

Williams denied the allegations on her show, and The Jasmine Brand is reporting that the claims were not true. An insider also alleged to the outlet this week that the talk show host was left so livid by the false allegations that she gave “multiple” employees the pink slip as a result of the leak.

The outlet is claiming that the cheating story was supposedly “ignited by a few disgruntled employees” and claimed that Wendy decided to let them go after hearing the news.

“She fired anyone who was connected to the story because it was not only fake, but it showed how disloyal they were to her,” said the source. “She can’t trust someone who would do that to her. She fired a number of her staff, including some producers.”

The Williams insider then added that the cheating allegations were “100 percent made up” and pointed out that the woman Kevin was supposedly having an affair with is a family friend of the couple.

“Wendy trusts her husband. She knows that women want him, especially more now than ever,” they said, adding that the host is keeping things moving when it comes to her family life and her career and is “not letting any of this get to her.”

Williams briefly addressed the report on her series last month and made it clear that she was standing by her husband after Daily Mail, seemingly incorrectly, reported that he had been leading a double life with another woman.

“I stand by my guy,” Wendy said on her show in September in response to the rumors. “Don’t believe the hype and if there was hype, believe me you, I would let you know.”

She then flashed her wedding ring to her audience in retaliation to the cheating allegations, adding that “all is well in Huntersville.”

Wendy hasn’t commented on the latest report claiming unnamed members of her staff were allegedly behind the story leak, though Page Six reported that she previously fired a few members of her team last year after being called out for comments she made about the NAACP.

But while Williams hasn’t yet publicly spoken out regarding the latest firing report, she has been candid about her husband of 20 years cheating on her in the past.

Wendy confessed to VladTV in 2013 that Kevin had cheated on her before, shortly after the birth of their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in 2000.

After revealing that she caught Hunter on the phone with another woman, she explained that she made the decision to forgive him for his indiscretion and said that the drama actually ended up making their marriage “stronger” than it was before.

“I love him and he loves me, and we addressed it head-on,” she said in the candid interview four years ago.

What do you think of reports claiming Wendy Williams allegedly fired “multiple” staff from The Wendy Williams Show over the cheating allegations?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Operation Smile]