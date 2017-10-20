‘Big Brother 19’ Josh Martinez: Photos Of ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Cameo – He’s Serving Meatballs!

Big Brother 19 meets Bold and the Beautiful spoilers with the first look at BB19 winner Josh Martinez on his guest arc on the CBS soap. Of course, the network is capitalizing on Josh’s catchphrase “meatballs” in his soapy appearance. Josh is the second Big Brother alum to appear this year. Jessica Graf has made a couple of appearances as a hostess at Il Giardino, the Forresters favorite eatery. In deference to her showmance with Cody Hickson, Jessica’s character name is Jody. As for Josh, it’s all about the meatballs.

Josh is a chef at Il Giardino

Sticking with the restaurant theme, this year’s Big Brother–Bold and the Beautiful crossover has Josh also at Il Giardino, and he’s dressed up in chef gear and serving meatballs. CBS shared behind the scenes photos of Josh with B&B’s Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and him at the door to Stage 31, where Bold films its episodes. Josh Martinez has scenes with Forrester patriarch Eric Forrester (John McCook) and also with the villain du jour, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

Last year, Paul, Da’Vonne, and Victor appeared

Two-time Big Brother runner-up Paul Abrahamian guested last year on Bold and the Beautiful alongside Da’Vonne Rogers and Victor Arroyo. They were caterers at the doomed wedding of Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Although the wedding crashed and burned, the trio served up a great guest appearance. Paul, Da’Vonne, and Frankie Grande also appeared on CBS’ Candy Crush. Check out the slideshow below for lots of photos of Josh on set and behind the scenes plus other Big Brother alum photos.

Another CBS reality show alum, Debbie Wanner from Survivor, has appeared twice as a caterer for events at Spencer Publications. From BB16, Zach Rance and Amber Borzotra guested on B&B several times. BB11 and 13’s Jeff and Jordan showed up on The Bold and the Beautiful and power pair Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas have also guested on the CBS soap. BB16’s Nicole and Hayden showed up for a Bold Halloween party, and it seems the crossovers will continue!

BB19 houseguests debated who’d get the soap gig

These types of crossover appearances are a regular thing now, and it was a hot topic of discussion in the Big Brother 19 house about who would get the gig to go on Bold and the Beautiful this year. Paul Abrahamian told the other HGs that working on the soap was harder than he expected. The BB19 group, more so than any other set of houseguests in recent history, seemed obsessed with parlaying their gig on the reality show into fame.

So far, Jessica and Josh were on The Bold and the Beautiful, and right now, Jessica and Cody are competing on The Amazing Race. None of the others seem to have made anything of their BB19 roles after the show. Tune in next week on October 24 to check out Josh Martinez on B&B and check back with the Inquisitr often for fresh Bold and the Beautiful spoilers plus updates on the upcoming U.S. season of Celebrity Big Brother as casting news breaks for CBB-US.

