‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mal Young Takes Control Of ‘Y&R’ — No Casting Cuts & More Devon And Neil

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal Mal Young’s will take control of the CBS soap opera on Wednesday, October 25. Naturally, the Y&R fans are a tad bit anxious about what changes Young will make to their favorite daytime drama. Rest assured, Mal isn’t going to make any substantial casting cuts and promises to clean up the series.

Mal Young sat down with Soap Opera Digest and outlined his plan for Young and the Restless. He mentioned that he felt that Y&R needed to change up the storytelling. Young said that after 45 years, a change to the storytelling was definitely needed. He said that every episode should feel like the first episode and keep the viewer glued to the television.

“We are only as good as today’s show.”

One significant change that Young and the Restless fans will see is there will be a big cliffhanger on Friday. Additionally, if it’s Monday for the viewers, it will be Monday on the show. That way, the show will feel like it’s moving in real time. He admitted that it took some time to make that happen, but they finally figured out a way, and he’s happy with the finished product.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mal isn’t ready to trim the cast. Instead, he wants to work with the cast he has in place and develop their characters and give them equal attention on the show. Young admitted that there’s no room to add to the cast at the moment as he feels many loved characters don’t get the love and attention they deserve.

The Young and the Restless spoiler suggested that Mal will bring some of the backburner characters to the front. For example, Young loves Devon (Bryton James) and Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) characters and plans to give them a juicy storyline in the coming months. He felt they had been taken out of the spotlight and wants to bring them back to the main storyline.

The one thing Mal promises the Young and the Restless viewers is that the ridiculous storylines are a thing of the past. He wants to bring realistic storytelling back and make the characters much more relatable for the fans.

Mal Young’s first Young and the Restless episode will air Wednesday, October 25 on CBS.

