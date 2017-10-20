Disney Completely Shuts Down Production On ‘Gigantic’

It’s not like Disney doesn’t have a lot on their hands with Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm and all their animated films, but a lot of attention is always brought to the failed project. While it may not be considered as a failure, the “Jack and the Beanstalk” tale called Gigantic is certainly going to be seen as confusing. While everyone was looking forward to the movie set to hit theaters in 2020, Disney has now taken it off of the schedule and its fate is totally unknown.

As reported by Variety, Walt Disney Animation Studios has shut down development on Gigantic and it looks as if the film is simply not going to be made at all. Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios president Ed Catmull simply said that some things just don’t work out.

“Sometimes, no matter how much we love an idea or how much heart goes into it, we find that it just isn’t working. With ‘Gigantic,’ we’ve come to that point, and although it’s a difficult decision, we are ending active development for now. We are focusing our energies on another project that has been in the works, which we’ll be sharing more about soon, now set for Thanksgiving 2020.”

No real word yet on the project set for 2020, but it will be interesting to see what direction Disney will go in now.

Gigantic was first announced by Disney back at the D23 Expo in 2015 and it was going to be a musical version of “Jack and the Beanstalk,” as reported by Collider. The original release date was set for sometime in 2018, but it was then delayed to Thanksgiving of 2020.

Since then, it had been hinted at in Disney’s animated hit Zootopia and was even slightly mentioned again this summer at the D23 Expo. It’s not like Disney was going to work on halfway either as Tangled director Nathan Gereno was going to helm it while the Frozen song-writing team of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez were going to work on the music.

Sometimes, things just don’t work.

Gigantic was to be set in Spain during the Age of Exploration and move along with Jack as he uncovers a world of giants, but it simply isn’t meant to be. While this may not be the complete and total end of the animated movie from Disney, there is no way of knowing when or if it will ever receive new life. Delays were a big problem with the film already, but it is now official that it might not happen at all.

