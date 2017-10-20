Britney Spears Has Baby Fever Inspired By Supposed Kardashian Pregnancies?

Britney Spears has remained a superstar performer in the entertainment industry for two decades now while remaining a dedicated mother to her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. As Spears prepares to wrap up her final months as a long-time Vegas resident, the superstar is reportedly ready to expand her family with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Recent reports indicate that Spears wants to add a mini-Britney to her family, and sources say that now is a perfect time, as the star is coming up to her 36th birthday in December.

A Life & Style insider dished on Spears’ possible intentions to try for another child with her younger boyfriend.

“Britney’s turning 36 in a couple of months. She feels like she’s running out of time to have more. She’s trying not to rush things with Sam, but it’s hard for her not to put the pressure on. She wants to have a little girl so bad and her clock is ticking.”

Britney is reportedly ready to expand her family by 2018, and seeing as her Vegas residency is coming to an end, she will have more time to focus on family. Sources share that many are against the idea of Spears having another child, seeing as Asghari is so young and has only been linked to Britney for a year.

“A lot of people have told her that he’s too young, that it won’t happen, but she’s not listening. She sees other women that are having babies with younger guys and it gives her a lot of hope.”

The publication goes on to state that Spears found inspiration to have a baby with Sam from Khloe Kardashian, who is rumored to be expecting a baby with her 26-year-old boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

It’s clear that Spears is smitten with her 23-year-old boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The songstress and entertainer relayed how crazy she is for Sam in a video montage that shows the two dancing in various scenarios at what looks like Spears’ mansion in California.

As the Daily Mail notes, Spears poses with Asghari pool-side, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Fur Elise plays as a complement to the scenes in the video.

It’s certainly fantastic to see Britney Spears so healthy and happy again after some troublesome years following her split from Kevin Federline.

