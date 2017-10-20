North Korea: U.S. Will Have To Accept Pyongyang’s Nuclear Power Status Because DPRK Will Not Negotiate

Choe Son-hui, a top North Korean Foreign Ministry official, has said that the United States will have to accept North Korea’s status as a nuclear power because the country’s leader, Kim Jong-Un, has no plans to negotiate an issue that is “a matter of life and death” to the country. Choe, the director-general of the North American Department of North Korea’s Foreign Ministry, made Pyongyang’s position on its nuclear program clear while speaking at the 2017 Non-proliferation Conference held recently in Moscow.

“The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is not planning to hold talks on nuclear weapons and the US has to get along with the DPRK’s nuclear status,” Choe Son-hui said.

Choe insisted that the North Korean government considers its pursuit of nuclear power status as essential for the “stability and safety” of the Korean peninsula, and north-eastern Asia. The North Korean official said that Pyongyang is ready to “respond to fire with fire” and “pacify America.”

“This is a matter of life and death for us… we need nuclear weapons to repel a potential attack.”

According to Choe, North Korea is “living with a constant nuclear threat from the US. Last week, unprecedented nuclear drills were held, involving US aircraft carriers and US strategic bombers.”

“Our leader [Kim Jong-Un] clarified our position, which states that we will pacify the US fire with fire.”

She boasted that North Korea has “nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles,” but that the country does not plan to use them until it is threatened.

“Our weapons are designed for the protection of our homeland from the constant nuclear threat from the US.”

Choe went on to add that despite having withdrawn from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), North Korea is committed to the key principles of non-proliferation, thus the country will not supply nuclear weapons or technology to third parties.

“Despite quitting NPT, we are committed to the idea of non-proliferation of our nuclear weapons.”

North Korea Hackers Steal War Plans, Kim Jong-Un Assassination Details https://t.co/awhDKIc8ya — The Event Chronicle (@TheEvent2014) October 10, 2017

Choe added that the ultimate goal of North Korea’s nuclear program is to achieve parity with the U.S. to ensure that Washington stops threatening “military actions against” North Korea. According to Choe, North Korea’s nuclear program is targeted exclusively against the U.S. because only Washington has threatened Pyongyang.

“Our nuclear response will be directed at the US and won’t target any other country,” Choe said.

‘It’s touch-and-go on the Korean peninsula due to hostile US policy’ – Foreign Ministry official https://t.co/jbdz9DyEfu pic.twitter.com/TVwCgi98zs — RT (@RT_com) October 20, 2017

Choe’s comments in Moscow come after Kim Jong-Un’s regime engaged the U.S. in an exchange of fiery rhetoric. The country’s foreign ministry said it was prepared to launch an “unimaginable strike at an unimaginable time” that will reduce the U.S. homeland to “ashes and darkness.”

Kim In Ryong, the country’s deputy UN ambassador, also warned during a session of the UN General Assembly, that “a nuclear war may break out any moment.”

CIA director Mike Pompeo recently declared that Kim Jong-Un’s regime is “on the cusp” of acquiring nuclear missiles capable of hitting the U.S. homeland. Pompeo and the U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said the U.S. government preferred to use sanctions and diplomacy to force North Korea to hold talks, but the military option to stop Kim Jong-Un from acquiring nuclear-capable long-range missiles was still open.

However, North Korea has insisted that its nuclear program is in response to U.S. nuclear threat. Tong Chun, who led the North Korean delegation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), said that U.S. threat “pushed North Korea to become a possessor of the hydrogen bomb.”

[Featured Image by KRT/AP Video]