‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Anna Devane Determined To Stop Ava & Griffin’s Romance, Sabotages Relationship

General Hospital spoilers reveal that someone isn’t happy about Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) and Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) blossoming relationship. The two really seemed to have hit it off after Ava nearly lost her life in the fire, and now that Griffin is no longer a priest the two could certainly have a future together. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Griffin and Ava’s connection is about to heat up as the two continue to pursue their feelings for each other. They will start off slow with a romantic date and see where the evening leads them. However, there is one person who is not happy about the unlikely couple getting together – Anna Devane (Finola Hughes)!

Lately, it seems that Anna doesn’t know the difference between meddling and investigating, and she once again is thrusting herself into someone else’s business. General Hospital spoilers tease that Ms. Devane will not be happy when she learns about Griffin and Ava’s status. It is no secret that she does not like the Jerome family and is angry that Griffin is allowing them into his life. In fact, she will remind him that Julian Jerome is the man who is responsible for killing his father, Duke Lavery. Does he really want to become involved with the sister of the man who mistakenly murdered his dad?

These two, though. ❤️ Who knew Ava & Griffin would connect as well as they have? @maurawest @mattcohen4real #GH #GeneralHosptial A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

General Hospital spoilers, via Soap Opera Spy, reveal that Anna’s new mission will be to sabotage Griffin and Ava, and she will even ignore her new fake relationship with Finn (Michael Easton) to accomplish her goal. Interestingly enough, the rumor mill is rife with gossip that Griffin may have some competition for Ava’s affection in the form of Patient Six (Steve Burton). The two really became close while they were in the facility, and Ava went out of her way to help him escape. There also seems to be a spark between the two of them that they may choose to pursue. After all, Ava may get tired of pushing Griffin to define their romantic connection while he is still trying to find his feet outside the priestly realm.

Ava Jerome and Griffin Munro might make a very unlikely pair, but the former man of the cloth may balance out the mob princess’s temperament and actually prove to be a solid couple in the long run? Are you hoping that Ava and Griffin will find the love they’re looking for, or do you think Anna should step in and derail their romance?

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson Instagram, Matt Winkelmeyer, and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]