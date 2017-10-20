‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thorne Romances Brooke, Katherine Kelly Lang Confirmed It!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers straight from Katherine Kelly Lang promise that recast Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) is intended for Brooke Logan. Given that Brooke and Thorne have a past, and she’s split from both Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) recently, B&B rumors have run rampant that Thorne would swoop in and steal Brooke. This will put an end to Bridge and Brill and give some much-needed relief from that worn out love triangle. Many fans doubted it, but the actress confirmed it herself on Facebook on Thursday, October 19.

Katherine Kelly Lang shared photo, confirmed romance

In the wee hours of Thursday morning, KKL shared the CBS promo photo of Ridge, Brooke, Thorne, and Eric Forrester (John McCook) and said she’s welcoming Ingo Rademacher to the show. She announced that he’d completed his first day of filming at Bold and the Beautiful. She also added, in case some fans didn’t know, that he’s “the Thorne Forrester.” The use of “the” might have been to encourage fans to embrace him, even though he’s replacing the beloved Winsor Harmon.

A few hours later, a fan commented on the photo on her Facebook page, saying she will miss Winsor but “understand Brooke will have Thorne again.” Another fan chimed in to diss a possible romance between Brooke and Thorne, saying, “I am doubting that,” and that’s when Katherine joined the conversation to confirm what many Bold fans suspected. KKL said in response to the fan that said she doubted the Thorne and Brooke romance, “you shouldn’t.” That’s confirmation, B&B fans!

Brooke reconsiders split with Bill, but he does bad again

From this week’s soap magazines, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say Brooke has doubts about calling off her marriage with Bill, but then his behavior goes darker, and she’s certain she made the right decision. Bill hired a hacker to steal the confession recording, and he takes the CEO chair back from his son, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) using his usual cutthroat tactics. This convinces Brooke that she was right to walk away from Bill because he’ll never stop being a villain.

At the same time, Ridge is there hoping for another chance with Brooke, but she doesn’t want to take a risk with him again, either. Brooke was disgusted with Ridge sneaking around to kiss his father’s wife, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), and since Quinn is still around, Brooke thinks about his betrayal all the time. Given time, Brooke might reconsider romance with Ridge, but before he gets a chance to woo her properly, Thorne shows up in LA on November 27, according to the latest B&B spoilers.

What happened to Thorne and Taylor?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers are silent on whether Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and why she’s not coming back with Thorne. Judging by comments on B&B social media, some people believe that Taylor and Thorne are still a couple. They are not. Three years ago, it came out that Taylor reunited with Thorne after she divorced Whip and carried on with Ridge, Bill, and Eric. They were living together, but after they came back to LA for Thanksgiving 2014, they split after they returned to Paris.

Refresh your memory with this Taylor recap from Soaps in Depth. That means when Thorne returns to LA for Thanksgiving 2017 – and conveniently for CBS November sweeps – he’s a single man looking for love. B&B spoilers promise Brooke will still be licking her wounds after her divorce from Bill, but Thorne will help heal her heart. And with Katherine Kelly Lang confirming the Brooke-Thorne romance, it’s time to get ready for new love in her life. Check back soon for more hot Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

