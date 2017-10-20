Kailyn Lowry Says It’s Up To Jenelle Evans To Change Her Image On ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Farrah Abraham Weighs In

Jenelle Evans’ recent comments about quitting Teen Mom 2 have caused a stir among her fellow Teen Mom stars, including Kailyn Lowry and Farrah Abraham.

According to a new report by Hollywood Life on October 20, Kailyn Lowry and Farrah Abraham were recently caught by photographers in Los Angeles, and while there, they didn’t hesitate to address the news of Jenelle Evans’ possible exit from the show — and her allegations against MTV.

“I mean, we all kind of have a storyline that they have to follow, and it’s up to us to change it, if we really want to better our images,” Kailyn Lowry explained to TMZ when asked about Jenelle Evans’ incorrect editing claims.

Jenelle Evans took aim at MTV earlier this month on Instagram after Teen Mom 2 featured her son, 3-year-old Kaiser, begging for food before being dragged across her yard by her now-husband, David Eason, prior to their September 2017 wedding. However, while Evans suggested that the network added incorrect subtitles for her son, Lowry couldn’t recall a time when MTV edited her conversations in such a way.

Although Kailyn Lowry admitted that she isn’t always happy with the way Teen Mom 2 is edited, she told TMZ that she and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, signed contracts that allow the network to do whatever they please with the footage they capture.

While Kailyn Lowry would have opened up more about Jenelle Evans and her latest claims about editing, she said that Evans had texted her recently and demanded she “keep her name out of my mouth.”

As for Farrah Abraham, who stars on Teen Mom OG, she didn’t have much to say about Jenelle Evans’ drama. Instead, she told TMZ that she hoped the mother of three was “doing good” and said she didn’t really think that any of the Teen Mom cast members “should be talking about the edit.” As she explained, the topic is a “dead story.”

To see more of Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

Farrah Abraham and the cast of Teen Mom OG will return to MTV for Season 7 later this year or early next year.

[Featured Image by MTV]