Trump Approval Rating Drops Today As His Own Voters Use Words Like ‘Man Child’ And ‘Dictator’

Donald Trump’s approval ratings have been historically and consistently low since he took the oath of office in January, but now, his own voters are losing faith and tweeting words to him that include the phrases “man-child,” “dictator,” and “evil.” New polls analyzing the temperature of American voters on both sides of the aisle are providing even more grim results for Trump’s approval rating today. CNN reports on a new poll that shows Trump’s approval rating is holding steady, but low, at 37 percent.

However, it is the flip side of that approval rating that is a problem for Trump, as support from his own party is declining steadily. Fifty-seven percent of American voters polled disapprove of the president’s job performance. Those numbers are confirmed by other polls that show Republicans overall are declining in approval of Donald Trump.

Newsweek reported this week that as the president looks ahead to the 2020 presidential election, it is possible Trump may not even win the primaries.

CNN reports that only 37 percent of Americans approve of the job Donald Trump is doing, adding that a whopping 57 percent disapprove. Last month, 53 percent of the voters polled felt that things in the country were going well. Today, only 46 percent of voters polled feel the country is moving in the right direction.

The latest Gallup polling offers even starker results for Trump, with a 36 percent approval rating today and a 59 percent disapproval rating. Not many Americans are happy with the way Trump is handling his relationships with Congress, with only 32 percent approving. Fifty-four percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s management of his Congress relationships.

When voters were asked who they trusted more to handle major issues facing the country, 47 percent of voters have confidence in Congress. Only 30 percent polled have confidence in Donald Trump. Further, Democrats take the lead when it comes to the congressional ballot, with 98 percent of Democrats saying they’re happy with their congressional ballot.

Only 88 percent of Republicans say they are happy with their leader in Congress. This is all bad news for Trump for 2018, and also for 2020. CNN notes that younger voters are a large area of concern for Donald Trump, with only 24 percent of voters under the age of 45 having confidence in their president.

Trump’s failings from a legislative standpoint are a key reason for a Republican switch of confidence. A CBS News National Tracker poll this week found that a whopping 76 percent of Republican voters do not even believe that Republicans in Congress like the president.

That number is a combined number, with 39 percent of Republicans feeling like their party’s Congress members do not like the president and are trying to undermine him. An additional 37 percent believe that the GOP in Congress do not like Donald Trump “but pretend to” so they can get their agenda passed. More than 50 percent of Republican voters want to see their GOP Congress members push back against Trump more.

But Trump’s agenda, as well as the Republican agenda, is not moving in any direction. This is the first sign that low Trump approval ratings today will have an impact on upcoming election cycles, such as midterms and 2020 elections.

When it comes to the 2020 elections, Newsweek reports that 23 percent of Republicans in New Hampshire would vote for a different candidate than Donald Trump in the 2020 primary. An additional 30 percent said they were not sure. Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary against Ohio Governor John Kasich, with 35 percent of the vote compared to Kasich’s 19 percent.

However, it appears that Donald Trump may have problems getting those numbers again, particularly since Ohio Governor has murmured he may be throwing his hat in the ring again come 2020. That too could be a problem for Donald Trump, as John Kasich ranks in the most popular governors in America, according to Morning Consult. Cleveland.com reported in July that Governor Kasich’s approval rating in Ohio alone was 57 percent, 20 points higher than Trump’s national approval rating.

Donald Trump’s 2020 challenges do not stop there, according to an August New York Times report citing “sheer disarray surrounding this presidency” that suggests some ambitious Republicans are going to give him a run for his money. Trump’s money when it comes to campaign contributions is in the $39 million mark, reports CNN, much of which has largely been slated for legal fees in the Russia scandal hovering over the current White House.

The New York Times reported in August that Senator Tom Cotton and Senator Ben Sasse have already begun some ambitious trips to Iowa, and Governor Kasich is considering a trip to New Hampshire. Even Vice President Mike Pence is filling his calendar with political events that the New York Times hints look like a shadow campaign and that Vice President Pence may have 2020 vision for the Oval Office.

The “intensifying investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller” is one reason some Republicans are taking actionable steps towards 2020, earlier than usual compared to previous cycles, reports the New York Times. However, the New York Times interviewed over 75 Republicans at every level of the party and found “widespread uncertainty” about whether Trump would even be on the ballot in 2020. Further, Republicans appear to be “engaged in barely veiled contingency planning.”

To add to the challenges that arise with low Trump approval ratings, impeachment talks for the president remain ongoing and daily chatter. Many in Congress and in the voting population have also begun widespread use of the Twitter hashtag #25thAmendmentNow. The Twenty-Fifth Amendment of the United States grants Congress the power to remove a sitting president who is unfit for office.

The Telegraph reports that Trump impeachment odds are still being made with bookmakers. Top reasons cited for Trump impeachment talk include persistent Russia allegations, his tirades against the media, a failure to push health care legislation, and his ongoing rhetoric with North Korea.

The Telegraph notes that by Trump’s 100th day in office, he had an approval rating of 40 percent, which historically generally takes presidents several months if not years to attain. For President Clinton, it took 572 days for approval ratings to dip below 50 percent.

Donald Trump attained a majority disapproval rating within his first eight days of office. Bookmakers with Ladbrokes give Donald Trump a 48 percent chance of either being impeached or resigning before 2020.

To make matters worse for Donald Trump’s low approval ratings today, his own voters are turning on him and being vocal about it. Words from Donald Trump’s voters on Twitter include “evil,” “dictator,” and “man-child” among other concerns related to constitutional freedoms and general lack of faith and belief in his own words.

One voter lashed back at Trump when he said the NFL was showing disrespect to America by taking a knee during the national anthem. She compared Trump’s contradictory statements from previous years where he slammed any president that tried to tell the NFL what to do.

I voted for you but disrespect is actually when you try and infringe upon someone's constitutional rights. By the way here's a reminder pic.twitter.com/mEHY6uDdM8 — Salina Yi (@StabHappy01) October 18, 2017

Another big Donald Trump controversy erupted this week when he reportedly offended a pregnant military widow by saying to her in a phone call that, “that’s what he signed up for” and sending her into tears. At least one Trump voter had a very big problem with that.

Trump… I respected & voted for you but after this and how we of the LGBT know how you REALLY feel about us, I will never again believe you pic.twitter.com/2TD7diajQl — HomoMoto (@HomoMoto72) October 18, 2017

When Donald Trump posted statistics on the Dow exchange, one of his voters tweeted directly to him calling him a man-child.

A man-child you are Mr. Pres. Was hard deciding between you or Hillary but I voted for you. Wished I would've had McCain or Romney. #mAgA — John Lawson (@JohnSonwal2) October 17, 2017

Donald Trump’s frequent use of Twitter to slam the media does not always fall well with his own base. As a result of tweeting out that NBC News was “fake news” and should have their license revoked, one Trump voter called him “evil” and a “magnanimous dictator.” Another voter accused Trump of being “fake news” and asked him to take accountability for his actions.

THIS IS EVIL. I VOTED FOR YOU, BUT NOT TO BE A MAGNANIMOUS DICTATOR. WE KNEW YOU DON'T KNOW CONSERVATISM. JUST DO YOUR JOB. — Tom Thomas (@TCSCushing) October 12, 2017

I voted for you but you sir are #fakenews you need to accept responsibility for your own tweets and stop finger pointing when you're wrong. — Salina Yi (@StabHappy01) October 18, 2017

Overall, Donald Trump’s approval ratings today are consistent with how they have been over the last nine months in office. If history continues on this course, the circumstantial data in polling, shadow campaigns of Republicans, and the direct feedback from his own voters suggest Trump could have problems if he wants to stay in the Oval Office.

[Feature Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]