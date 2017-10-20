Did ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Cheat On Javi Marroquin With Her BFF Becky Hayter?

Teen Mom 2 fans are familiar with the relationship saga of Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin, but many still have questions about their divorce. People want to know which one cheated and who the other man or woman was. Is it possible that it was Lowry who strayed, and did she do it with her best friend, Becky Hayter?

Viewers of the reality show have speculated on social media for a while now that Lowry and Hayter have hooked up, and when her best friend showed up during the couple’s filming of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, her appearance seemed to be confirmation of the rumors.

But, according to the Hollywood Gossip, Hayter was there to help her BFF, and the two are simply platonic pals. Lowry and Hayter have been friends for years, and Hayter is Lowry’s support system during her pregnancies and breakups.

During Boot Camp, Kailyn Lowry did confess to cheating on Marroquin, but it was with one of his female friends, and the revelation came as a shock to many of their fans. Lowry says Hayter played no role in her divorce, and she is happy that she has a friend in her corner.

The mom of three met her best friend through an ex, and they have been through everything together. Even though they live in different states and don’t see each other as often as they would like, they still have fun when they get together.

According to In Touch Weekly, Hayter says any girl she hangs out with is rumored to be her girlfriend, so it doesn’t surprise her that people thought she was dating Lowry.

Thank you for dinner last night! @planethollywoodintl ???????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 22, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

On the most recent Boot Camp episode, Lowry did admit to kissing Hayter at a pride event, but she didn’t consider that cheating. She said that even though she cares about Marroquin, he is controlling, selfish, and jealous.

As reported by Wetpaint, during the first couples drill, Marroquin stood at an altar and demanded an explanation about Lowry’s past. It was then that Hayter showed up and said she didn’t want to cause drama; she was just there for her friend.

Girlfriend status ???? #asburyparkpride @hayter25 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 5, 2016 at 1:19pm PDT

Tell us! Were you shocked to learn that Kailyn Lowry cheated on Javi with a woman? Let us know in the comments below.

