‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny Hospitalized In Memphis While Searching For Will

Days of Our Lives fans are watching the beginning of a mystery with the rumors of Will having cheated death. What at first seemed like the rantings of a crazed Ben at the wedding of Sonny and Paul, has become a strange possibility. Sami and Lucas shared a tearful reunion as they discussed seeing Will on the slab in the morgue. As they sort out the rumors and their emotions, both would like nothing more than to find out that Will is actually alive.

The following will contain spoilers for Days of Our Lives. If you don’t want to know, stop reading now.

The storyline is set up, and the twists and turns in the mystery surrounding Will are about to play out for fans of Days of Our Lives. Sonny and Paul have put their wedding on hold until Sonny is sure of Will’s fate. Paul is being as supportive as he can for Sonny, but the spoilers say it just may not be enough.

Over the next couple of weeks, Sonny’s search for answers regarding Will will only intensify. He has to know Will’s fate before he can move on with Paul. The strain on the relationship will be obvious as Paul turns to his father for a shoulder to lean on. He admits that their relationship may be in jeopardy.

According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, the search for answers will lead Sonny and Paul to Memphis. While there, Sonny faces a medical emergency and has to be rushed to a local hospital. Right now, we are unsure if the medical emergency is because of Sonny’s emotional state or an injury. Either way, it is a wake-up call for Paul, as he realizes how much their relationship means to him.

Spoilers for Days of Our Lives indicate that the reunion of Will with his loved ones is still a ways out. Sami will get Dr. Rolf to admit he did, in fact, resurrect Will from the dead. There will be some very emotional scenes coming to the screen as the story plays out and Will finds his way back to Salem.

Are you anxious to see Will return to Salem? Do you think Sonny will reunite with Will or remain with Paul? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

