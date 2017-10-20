‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: William Utay On Dr. Rolf And Missing Joseph Mascolo As Stefano DiMera

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased the return of William Utay, who is reprising the role of Dr. Rolf. The actor revealed some of the characters he worked with, which includes Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering,) Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso,) and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney.) Also, hear his thoughts about the tragic passing of the talented Joseph Mascolo, who played Stefano DiMera for decades.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, William Utay explained he was excited about working again on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers tease that he will share scenes with some old favorites, as well as new faces.

“I worked with Kristian Alfonso, who I had worked with a great deal in the past. Just to see Deidre [Hall, Marlena] and Alison, folks I hadn’t seen in a long time, was a pleasant reunion.”

However, there was one person missing from the cast. That includes Joseph Mascolo, who portrayed Stefano DiMera on Days Of Our Lives.

“I had such a great time with Joe. He and I both, in our own ways, reveled in chewing up scenery. I think for both of us, there was always that sense that if we were doing a scene together, people were going to stop and pay attention to what we were doing. I really missed not having the opportunity to do that anymore. All of the years I was on the show, I would say 90 percent of the work I did was with Joe. We were comrades.”

Although Days Of Our Lives spoilers don’t reveal exactly what happens, it is known it will take place during the week of Halloween. The actor said to expect inventive shocks and fans will try to decipher what is going on.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was hinted that Sami Brady points a gun at Dr. Rolf’s head. He admits to resurrecting Will Horton (Chandler Massey,) but insists Stefano didn’t give the order. Then, he takes cyanide and kills himself.

The magazine explains that after Will was in the morgue, Dr. Rolf brought the body back to life. However, nobody knew because it isn’t Will Horton’s body in the grave. Unfortunately, the rest of the details the Salemites will have to figure out on their own. However, it is something that makes Sami Brady finally believe that Will could be alive. Until then, it wasn’t a fact that she was willing, or ready, to accept just yet.

Now, fans are left with the big question of who Dr. Rolf was working for, why Will was chosen to be resurrected, and where is his body?

What do you think of what William Utay said about Dr. Rolf, Stefano DiMera, and Days Of Our Lives? Are you looking forward to seeing the character back in Salem?

