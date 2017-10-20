Teresa Giudice Net Worth: Is ‘RHONJ’ Star Going Broke As Joe Remains In Prison?

Teresa Giudice is reportedly in a “desperate” financial situation as she prepares for her daughter, 16-year-old Gia Giudice, to go to college.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is afraid that she won’t be able to pay for her oldest daughters’ college tuition — or that of her sisters, including Audriana, Milania, and Gabriella, all of whom are expected to be entering into college in the coming years.

“Teresa is flat broke and she spends all of her money on her cars. She doesn’t know how she’s going to pay for college for the girls,” a source close to the reality star told Radar Online, noting that she was once $13 million in debt.

The source said that as her daughter prepares to leave for college, Teresa Giudice is pretty desperate.

While things between Teresa Giudice and her family may be strained off-screen, the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was reportedly quite nice to the mother of four throughout filming on the currently airing eighth season of the show. As the Radar Online insider noted, no one took aim at Teresa Giudice during Season 8 because they were well-aware that she was quite fragile when filming began.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey may recall, Teresa Giudice’s mom, Antonia Gorga, passed away suddenly just before the start of production, and sadly, she was unable to get the support she needed from her husband, Joe, because he is currently serving a 41-month prison term at Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Although Teresa Giudice is said to be “broke” as her oldest child prepares for college, College Candy claims the longtime reality star and author has a reported net worth of $11 million as of August of this year. As for her Real Housewives of New Jersey salary, a report by Radar Online last year claimed Giudice was getting $1 million for each season of the show.

To see more of Teresa Giudice, her family, and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub, tune into new episodes of the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

