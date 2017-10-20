‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip And Joanna Gaines Headed For A Split Professionally?

Chip and Joanna Gaines shocked fans when they announced Season 5 would be the last for their hit renovation show Fixer Upper. While their future on television remains up in the air, Chip recently admitted that he would do another show but only if Joanna wasn’t involved. Are Chip and Joanna headed for a nasty split?

Closer Weekly reports that Chip said he would return to television on the sole condition that he does it all by himself. It isn’t clear why Chip doesn’t want Joanna involved in a potential TV project, but his comments stirred up rumors that their relationship is on the rocks. While we wait to see what unfolds, Chip is gearing up for a public appearance at the AAA Texas 500 race, in which the Fixer Upper star will drive the pace car for the event.

Although Chip’s comments make it seem like trouble is brewing behind closed doors, E! Online reports that the couple recently put down the rumors of marital problems. In fact, Chip addressed the rumors head on and claimed that his marriage is going great. Chip believes the rumors started because fans are searching for a reason why they decided to end Fixer Upper, especially given how they quit at the height of the show’s popularity. While fans are looking for a negative reason behind the decision, Chip says they simply want to spend more time with their growing family.

As far as Joanna is concerned, she added that Season 5 was the perfect time to end the show. She also explained how their children are far more important than the show and that they felt like they were spending too much time away from home and not enough raising the kids. Chip and Joanna concluded their interview by confessing no amount of money would bring them back to HGTV, even if the network offered them a billion dollars.

Today we got to take a walk down memory lane with the crew… remember this house?! This was the first home we shot for our #fixerupper pilot episode five years ago! My how time flies ???? A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Oct 10, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

Chip and Joanna also commented on the contract rumors and the possibility of them renegotiating things after HGTV is bought out. They both said they had not heard of the rumors and jokingly thought it would have been a brilliant move.

Season 5 of Fixer Upper will premiere later this year.

