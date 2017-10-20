‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Exposes Billy — Is This The End Of Philly?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of October 23 tease that Phyllis Summers (Gina Tognoni) and Billy Abbott’s (Jason Thompson) relationship could be tested. Phyllis will confront her live-in beau and force him to confess to hacking her Jabot laptop to gain information for Brash & Sassy to use. Is this the beginning of the end for Philly (Phyllis and Billy)?

According to Soap Opera Digest, Billy doesn’t think using Jabot information will affect his relationship with Phyllis. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he believes it is just business and Phyllis would understand. Little does he know that she considers it a complete betrayal.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Billy is driven by his need to put Jack (Peter Bergman) in his place. He thinks once he gets Jack to back off, he and Phyllis can resume their happy life together.

Billy and Phyllis are having a romantic dinner for two at the Top of the Tower, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) shows up to talk about her interview with GC Buzz. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Phyllis leaves them alone to chat and calls Jack. She tells Jack about Victoria’s interview with Hilary, and they decide to push Jabot’s men’s line ahead of schedule. Jack hopes Jabot will push Brah & Sassy out of department stores.

Phyllis pushes Billy to come clean today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/1eiYCNWSEg — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) October 19, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Billy has his own concerns about the Brash & Sassy’s men’s line. He worries that it isn’t ready to launch, and Victoria may be setting it up for failure. Billy knows that they are cutting corners and the product may not be ready for consumers. He isn’t comfortable with everything being rush, rush, rush, and he worries something will blow up in their face. However, Billy is a gambler, so he rolls the dice and hopes it will work out in the end.

Once Billy and Phyllis are home, she receives a text message from Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman). Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy just had to look at her message. That’s when another important text comes in from Jack.

Check out the latest issue of @SoapDigest on sale now!! pic.twitter.com/xbehX0LPK2 — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) October 20, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis set a trap for Billy and he fell for it. She comes back into the room and catches him with her phone in his hand. Billy fesses up to reading her text and admits to being shocked that Jabot is bringing back the men’s line.

Phyllis tells Billy she knows he helped himself to her laptop and gave Victoria Jabot inside information. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that everything is about to blow up, and it could end Phyllis and Billy’s relationship.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

