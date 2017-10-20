Does ‘Counting On’ Star Joy-Anna Duggar See A Future In Politics After Her Shotgun Wedding Scandal?

When Joy-Anna Duggar sets her mind to something, she goes after it…quickly. In May, after a three-month engagement, she married Austin Forsyth. Within hours after walking down the aisle, she reportedly got pregnant with her first child. Now, there are rumors that Duggar wants something else: a future in politics. Will the newlywed and mom-to-be follow her dad’s footsteps and run for office?

Having a career is not usually on the list of priorities for a Duggar wife. The extremely religious and conservative family believes in a family structure where the husband is in charge, the wife stays home and has babies, and birth control is not allowed. Divorce is also a no-no, so the 19-year-old has already made a decision that she is committed to for life, and she hasn’t been shy about wanting a large family like the one she grew up in.

But, even though it seems like she is in a baby race with her sisters, Duggar might have something else on her mind, a career in politics. Before she got married, Joy-Anna Duggar interned at the Arkansas House of Representatives along with her brother Jedidiah. That move surprised many because Duggar women don’t usually go down a career path, but after her brother Josh’s fall from grace ended his political aspirations, the family may be banking on Joy-Anna to achieve some political clout.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Jim Bob Duggar represented the 6th district in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999-2002 but left to run for the U.S. Senate. But, his campaign found no success and fellow Republican candidate Tim Hutchison smoked him in the primaries.

Great turnout today at the Arkansas State Capital for the Arkansas Young Republican State Convention! A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

The Duggar family has never been shy about its extremely conservative political views, and they have endorsed controversial candidates in the past, like Mike Huckabee, Rick Santorum, and Ted Cruz.

As Romper reports, Joy-Anna apparently shares the right-wing political leanings of her parents, as is evident in her recent baby bump post which also featured an anti-abortion message. That seemed like an odd choice to many, since she was celebrating a pregnancy but felt the need to add a political statement. But, if you consider that she may have had a shotgun wedding due to getting pregnant before she got married, then the political statement with the photo makes a bit of sense.

Can't wait to meet our baby!! ???????? I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

Joy-Anna Duggar is only 19, so a political career won’t happen immediately. But, it remains to be seen if it is part of her future plans.

[Featured Image by TLC]