Serena Williams’ Comeback In Question With Wedding Planning And Date Nights With Baby Daddy Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams is scheduled to play at Australian Open 2018, but the fans are wondering how she is finding the time to train. Like she stated in her Vanity Fair article, the former world number one is moving forward with her wedding planning, as well as indulging herself to date nights with her baby daddy, Alexis Ohanian. Considering that Australian Open is just a little over two months ahead, will Serena be back in same in time for the first tournament of the year?

The 36-year-old tennis player gave birth to her first baby daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1, 2017. Her pregnancy was widely publicized, especially after the fans realized that she won the Australian Open 2017 when she was just a few weeks pregnant. She kept her fans updated by posting baby bump pictures on Instagram and gave many magazine interviews that expressed her thoughts about impending motherhood and the comeback she wants to make as a tennis player.

As the fans were starting to wonder if Serena will keep her promise of defending her title at Australian Open, the director of the tournament confirmed that she is on the roster.

“Serena will be back,” he said. “We look forward to welcoming her and again go on that journey of breaking the all-time record for the most number of grand slams […] It’s the first time ever that both the women and the men’s winner will receive $4m each – that has not been done by any other grand slam or any other event.”

But with a new baby, date nights with husband-to-be and wedding planning, it is a miracle that the American tennis player is finding the time to train. Yesterday, she was seen flying into New Orleans to meet with a wedding planner with Alexis Ohanian.

“Tennis star Serena Williams is secretly making plans to wed the millionaire entrepreneur father of her baby daughter in a romantic ceremony in New Orleans,” reports Daily Mail.“New mom Serena and Reddit co-founder fiancé Alexis Ohanian took a private jet day trip from her Florida home to meet with their wedding planner in the Big Easy early Monday morning. After a day of discussing arrangements and looking at prospective venues, the couple arrived home in time to see six-week-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. before bed-time.”

On top of that, she also posted a picture from her date night with Alexis, showing how she is not neglecting to have fun with her baby daddy.

@brunomars #XXIV tour Date night A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Oct 18, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Training for one of the world’s most competitive tournaments is no easy feat. Even male tennis players, like Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic, who only have to assist their wives, the ones actually giving birth, report having trouble staying on track with their regiment after becoming a new father. Considering that some new mothers take months, if not years, to recover from giving birth, it would be nothing short of a miracle if Serena Williams manages to take home Australian Open trophy next year.

Meanwhile, the new mother and her baby daddy are in a total parenting bliss. They post endless pictures of their daughter on Instagram and tweet about how they are obsessed about Olympia.

Ladies is a "push present" a thing? If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

Go out to dinner with friends… and I can't stop thinking about Olympia. She's just so perfect in my eyes. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 14, 2017

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]