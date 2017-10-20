Work For The Royals! Kate Middleton, Prince William, And Prince Harry Are Hiring!

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to spend a day with the most beloved royal trio, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton? Perhaps you don’t have to wonder anymore and can possibly make this an everyday occurrence seeing as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince Harry. are hiring.

The 37.5 hours per week position involves acting as a senior communications officer to William, Kate, and Harry and is a maternity leave contract. Hello! relays details shared by Kensington Palace reps about the role.

“[The position]will involve managing daily news flow to the press and communicating with audiences on traditional, digital and social media,” the publication notes, also sharing that the communications officer will be responsible for researching ahead of special projects.

The palace adds to the job description, stating that “drafting and circulation Press Lines will also be a key part of the role, as well as organizing and giving briefings and handling out of hour’s media inquiries.”

If you want the gig, the palace has indicated that applications must be submitted by October 28, also reminding that as a senior communications officer for the royal trio, you must be capable of properly handling “sensitive information,” and use proper judgment, as well as “discretion, at all times.”

The royals have recently filled another role, seeing as Kate Middleton’s long-time right-hand girl, Rebecca Deacon, resigned so that she could wed and focus on a new path. The palace replaced Rebecca, who was awarded the Royal Victorian Order last week for her service to the monarchy, by Catherine Quinn, who is highly regarded due to her extensive experiences elsewhere.

Duchess Kate obviously chose the best of the best when selecting her new Girl Friday, and she, Prince William and Prince Harry, will be sure to select a candidate who truly surpasses the expectations listed in the advertisement shared by Kensington Palace. That being said, if you’re interested in the role, be certain that your resume is one that impresses.

The royal trio of Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry have been acting as a unit as of late seeing as the royals continue actively seeking to bring more awareness to mental health while attempting to eradicate any negative stigma attached to mental health conditions via their Heads Together Campaign. It’s clear that the three royals have a close bond and work well together on such a benevolent endeavor, which, as the Evening Standard notes, Kate Middleton was the brains behind in the beginning.

