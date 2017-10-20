‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Calls Out Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin For Marrying Her For Fame, He Responds

Kailyn Lowry is making some serious allegations against her former husband, Javi Marroquin, who she claims tricked her into thinking he didn’t know she was famous at the start of their relationship.

According to a new report, Lowry believes her three-year marriage to Marroquin was built on a lie and is now accusing the father of her three-year-old son, Lincoln Marshall, of dating and marrying her to gain fame.

“Apparently he knew who I was and acted like he had no idea,” Kaily Lowry said, according to Radar Online, of the moment Marroquin first asked her out. “Javi had me fooled. He actually knew who I was and pretended he didn’t know.”

Kailyn Lowry’s comments were made during a recent appearance on Olivia Caridi’s Podcast series and during the interview, she revealed that she learned Marroquin actually did know who she was eight months into their relationship. She then said that she “100 percent” believes that Marroquin used her to be on television.

In response to his ex-wife’s shocking comments, Javi Marroquin told Radar Online, “That’s crazy. I’m the only person that still has her back and she talks about me that way.”

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got married in 2012 and announced they were divorcing in May of last year. Months later, Lowry was pregnant with her third child with a third man, Chris Lopez, who she split from soon after learning she was expecting.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have had an up and down relationship since they parted ways last year and her latest comments surely won’t help them better co-parent their son any more civilly than they have in the past.

In addition to her three-year-old son Lincoln, Kailyn Lowry is also mom to seven-year-old Isaac from her relationship with Jo Rivera, which was chronicled on 16 & Pregnant, and two-month-old Lux Russell, who she welcomed in August with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

While Kailyn Lowry has been linked to Dionisio Cephas in recent weeks, they don’t appear to be in a committed relationship quite yet.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, their family, and their co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]