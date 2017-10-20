Nate Diaz The Next Fight For Conor McGregor Despite Tony Ferguson’s Interim Title Capture?

Dana White’s comments about Conor McGregor’s next fight after Tony Ferguson won the interim lightweight title are very telling. Nate Diaz may still be Conor McGregor’s next opponent because the Irish superstar calls his own shots.

UFC president Dana White stated that McGregor will “probably” fight Ferguson next in an attempt to shut down the hype for the Nate Diaz trilogy fight. McGregor stated that he will wait for the result of Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson before making any decisions about his next fight.

Dana White refused to state outright that Conor will fight Tony Ferguson. It is becoming clear that McGregor has garnered enough influence to pick his own opponents. White claimed on the Pardon My Take podcast that the trilogy fight has not been discussed. However, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani tweeted that while the fight is far from a done deal, the UFC had plans for the blockbuster bout.

One of the likely scenarios for the Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor trilogy fight is if Tony Ferguson defends his title against the No. 1 contender Khabib Nurmagomedov while the trilogy bout takes place at the main event.

UFC 219 still doesn’t have a main event and Conor’s next fight could be the PPV blockbuster the UFC desperately needs amid low PPV events this year.

McGregor released a cryptic Instagram post titled: Tony. However, it is unclear whether he was referring to Tony Montana or Tony Ferguson in a GTA-inspired post. Ferguson responded with an Instagram post of his own and Nate Diaz added one to complete the trifecta.

Conor McGregor’s team is hoping for the Nate Diaz fight. However, no announcements have been made. Coach Owen Roddy has confirmed that McGregor has returned to the gym and he thinks that the Tony Ferguson fight is more logical, according to MMA Fighting.

Nate Diaz has previously stated that he will wait for the Conor McGregor fight before stepping into the octagon again.

The trilogy fight will be the bigger PPV event but fighting Tony Ferguson will be considered a more legitimate title defense.

