Xur Brings The Sweet Business To ‘Destiny 2’ With A Slap-Happy Pair Of Gauntlets For Warlocks

Destiny 2 opened Friday, October 20 with a visit from Xur, Agent of the Nine. The Exotic goods vendor has a pair of fun pieces for sale this weekend along with another pair that has been sold before. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will want to check out these pieces.

Xur has returned to “The Rig” on Titan to plant his shop in the same small cubby hole as he did a couple of weeks ago. As always, Destiny 2 places a marker on the Titan map that shows his location. Simply select the marker and then fast travel to the area and follow the waypoint. Be aware that Fallen enemies are active near Xur so there is a small chance you may get shot while browsing through his inventory.

Once there, Destiny 2 players will find the Sweet Business Exotic Auto File on sale for 29 Legendary Shards along with the Doom Fang Pauldron Gauntlets, Raiden Flux Chest Armor, and Winter’s Guile Gauntlets all available for 23 Legendary Shards each. These will be on sale until the weekly reset rolls around on Tuesday, October 24 at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT.

As a reminder, the Power Level of all Xur’s Exotics scales according to the Guardian’s current Power Level up to 270.

Sweet Business

The Sweet Business Exotic Auto Rifle is more like a mini-gun than an Auto Rifle in Destiny 2. It is slow to start up but has an incredibly high rate of fire when the trigger is held down. For best results, Titans should pair the Sweet Business with the Actium War Rig Exotic Chest Armor. The “Auto-Loading Link” intrinsic perk on the armor will automatically reload a portion of the magazine allowing you to fire continuously for longer periods of time.

Doom Fang Pauldron

The Doom Fang Pauldron gauntlets for Sentinel Titans is easy to spot piece thanks to the giant horns coming down from the shoulders. The “Horns of Doom” intrinsic perk recharges the subclasses Shield Throw with melee kills plus it also recharges the Sentinel Super Shield.

Raiden Flux

The Raiden Flux chest armor is for Arcstrider Hunters. The “Synapse Junctions” intrinsic perk gives the Arc Staff increased damage output and duration with quick successive attacks.

Winter’s Guile

Finally, Winter’s Guile is a fun pair of Exotic Gauntlets for all Warlock classes but work best with Voidwalkers built on the Devour set of perks. The “Warlord’s Sigil” intrinsic perk will give your character a melee damage boost with each melee kill. This can stack up to five timed which can turn your Warlock into a slap-killing machine capable of taking down yellow bar enemies in Destiny 2 with only two hits. Using a Devour build with the Voidwalker class will regenerate your Warlock’s health faster in those close combat situations.

