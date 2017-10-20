Jinger Duggar Breaks Josh Duggar Feud By Calling Wife Anna Sister In Wedding Photo, Lawsuit Update Looks Bleak

Jinger Duggar is gearing up for her first wedding anniversary this coming month. So it is not a surprise that she is feeling a bit nostalgic as she looks back on the past twelve months. Considering that she moved to Laredo, Texas right after her wedding, living apart from her family for the first time in her life, Jinger is starting to feel all the feels. Despite the fact that she has a feud with her brother, Josh Duggar, who is trying to join a lawsuit, which they are already starting to lose, the 23-year-old Duggar extended warmth towards his wife Anna.

In 2015, the Duggar family was ousted for covering up the crimes of their eldest son, Josh Duggar. In their famous TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting, the family had portrayed themselves as a moral, wholesome and loving family. So when it was unearthed that Josh Duggar had molested five underage girls, four of them being his younger sisters – Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna Duggar – the fans were shocked by how well they kept up their facade.

The molestation scandal immediately got their beloved show canceled and the family was criticized for withholding some important information on TV. The Duggars tried to recover their good name with a spin-off show called Counting On, which features the next generation Duggars as they get married and have kids of their own.

Jinger Duggar has been a big part of this new show. Her wedding and married life with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have been widely covered by the show. In fact, they replaced Jill and Derick Dillard, the founding members of the show, in the promotional pictures for the new season.

She also gained some momentum in taking her life back when she and her sisters started a lawsuit against the city of Springdale and Rockford County, Arkansas and InTouch Magazine for revealing their names in the molestation scandal. They claim that, because they were minors, they had the right to have their identities protected by the state.

Things took a weird turn when their brother, Josh Duggar, tried to join the lawsuit, also claiming that he had the right to have his name protected. However, the sisters immediately asked the judge to forbid him from doing so. This revealed that there is an internal conflict within the family.

“It would appear that things aren’t hunky-dory if they are having public legal battles. That would indicate they’re not coordinating things with each other,” attorney Troy Slaten, who does not work with the Duggars, shared with E! News. “They are not on the same side […] If everything was good, they may want to help each other’s legal strategy but here, they clearly have opposing legal interest.”

But the most recent updates from the lawsuit show that Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna are not doing too well in pushing forward with their allegations. The judge ruled in favor of InTouch Magazine, saying that the magazine did not break any laws in reporting the names of Josh Duggar’s victims.

“The United States Supreme Court reaffirmed that the First Amendment requires that if a newspaper lawfully obtains truthful information about a matter of public significance, then state officials may not constitutionally punish publication of the information, absent a need to further a state interest of the highest order,” the judge ruled, according to Daily Mail.

To make things worse for the sisters, the city and county officials are also seeking to be dismissed from this case.

“Arkansas officials are seeking immunity from being sued,” according to Page Six. Their reasons for this is that the information they released was already “public knowledge.”

Despite all these happenings in the court, Jinger Duggar showed a sign of warmth when she uploaded a picture from her wedding last year. She wrote about how she missed all her sisters and included Anna Duggar, the wife of Josh Duggar, under the umbrella of sisterhood.

Anna has been praised throughout the past two years for being so strong and keeping her family together. While some fans pushed her to get a divorce and leave her family, she remained with her kids and just had her fifth child with Josh Duggar this fall.

