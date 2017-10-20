‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Jackson Rolling Over!

Baby Jackson is growing up so fast! Tori Roloff recently posted videos of the Little People, Big World baby, who can now roll over on his own!

Zach and Tori Roloff’s firstborn, born on May 12, is now five months old. Tori documents baby Jackson’s monthly milestones on social media by sharing cute pictures and adorable anecdotes that follow his growth. For baby J’s fifth month portrait, Tori revealed that he can now “lift himself up on his stomach.” But it seems that baby Jackson has recently learned a new trick.

On her Instagram Stories, Tori recently posted several clips of Jackson turning over all by himself. The 26-year-old mom is obviously thrilled with her son’s latest accomplishment!

“We’re so proud of ourselves!” Tori wrote on one of her IG Stories videos.

According to Parent.com, infants learn how to roll, sit, and crawl beginning his fifth month. Baby Jackson’s development is definitely right on track and pretty soon, Zach and Tori will be running after an active little boy!

Jackson was born with achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism as Zach’s and LPBW matriarch Amy Roloff’s. In previous episodes of Little People, Big World, Tori expressed her fears about having a dwarf baby. However, the first-time parents are happy to know that their firstborn is a healthy boy.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” Zach told People when Jackson was born.

“Whatever he wants to do in life, we’re going to find a way to help him do it. That’s our job in life now.”

At only five months, baby Jackson has experienced a lot of milestones already and he’s growing up to be one active little boy. He’s gone on beach trips, soccer games, to zoos, and even Disneyland!

Lately, he’s been hanging out at the Roloff Farms during the pumpkin season. Zach and Tori make it a point to bring Jackson with them at the pumpkin patch, much to the delight of their guests!

No worries cousin Ember… Baby J will always be there to hold your hand. ❤️ we love you little girl! #babyjroloff #roloffcousins A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Oct 5, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Jackson is also spending time with his new cousin Ember, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s one-month-old baby girl. Indeed, exciting things are happening in the Little People, Big World family. When the reality show first aired in 2006, Matt and Amy Roloff were raising their four children. Now, their family has grown with two new grandkids who will soon be running around the pumpkin farm!

The long-running family-oriented show is expected to air a new season soon on TLC.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]